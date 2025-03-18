Accessible Smart Solutions Enable a “Better Life for All”

According to LG Electronics ESG Strategy Head Justin Hong, LG’s role at CSUN 2025 exemplifies the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance accessibility for home appliance users and to realize its Better Life for All ESG vision. “Accessibility is at the heart of our innovation, driving us to push boundaries and exceed expectations,” he says. “It is particularly meaningful to showcase various products launching in North America as we continue our efforts to contribute to a Better Life for All with some of the easiest-to-use and most convenient products on the planet.”