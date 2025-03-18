We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Accessible Smart Solutions Enable a “Better Life for All”
Accessibility in technology transcends mere innovation; it is about making everyday life better for everyone. At CSUN AT 2025, LG participated as the first global home appliance company to showcase its universal approach to accessibility.
The “CSUN Assistive Technology Conference,” organized by the Center on Disabilities at California State University Northridge, is recognized as the world’s largest event focused on assistive technology. Major global tech companies, including Google, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft, participate annually to introduce their new accessibility technologies and gain valuable insights.
As the pioneering global home appliance company to exhibit at the CSUN conference, LG unveiled accessibility innovations designed to enable a “Better Life for All.” At the 40th annual CSUN conference in March, LG showcased smart home innovations, AI technologies and accessory devices aimed at helping consumers with disabilities and senior citizens use products more conveniently.
For the U.S. consumer market, LG demonstrated various solutions that enhance user experiences through attachable accessories and software updates for home appliances and consumer electronics.
The LG Comfort Kit, introduced in North America for the first time this year, was developed in response to user concerns. LG created several accessories to make appliances easier to operate, including easy handles for people with limited strength to open the laundry detergent drawer and washer and dryer doors, and an easy-to-use dial for washing machines. The company continues to expand the Comfort Kit lineup by listening to feedback from a variety of consumers, including those with mobility impairments, visual impairments, as well as children and seniors.
Another highlight of the exhibition was a newly-developed commercial kiosk featuring height- adjustable capabilities and tactile keypads. This kiosk allows wheelchair users to easily adjust the screen height to their eye level. A new tactile keypad accessory designed to enhance accessibility for visually impaired consumers also was introduced at the conference.
Complementing its technology demonstrations in the booth, LG hosted a half-day workshop addressing topics such as AI smart homes, universal design including comfort kits, and accessible kiosks. Discussions included new assistive technologies and ways to alleviate customer pain points to create more convenient environments. Workshop participants included accessibility stakeholders from the Shepherd Center, the University of Maryland, UC Berkeley, the American Council of the Blind and the National Center for Accessible Media, who all shared their expertise and insights on improving accessibility in products.
According to LG Electronics ESG Strategy Head Justin Hong, LG’s role at CSUN 2025 exemplifies the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance accessibility for home appliance users and to realize its Better Life for All ESG vision. “Accessibility is at the heart of our innovation, driving us to push boundaries and exceed expectations,” he says. “It is particularly meaningful to showcase various products launching in North America as we continue our efforts to contribute to a Better Life for All with some of the easiest-to-use and most convenient products on the planet.”
LG was excited to participate in CSUN AT for the first time and present its newest accessibility-focused solutions debuting in North America. The event was a great opportunity to highlight the company’s ongoing commitment to improving lives for everyone by offering products that enhance convenience and ease of use.
With its first appearance at CSUN AT 2025, LG reaffirmed its commitment to universal design and accessibility. By introducing thoughtfully designed solutions that enhance convenience for disabled and senior users, LG continues to push for a more inclusive future.
Contributed by LG Electronics USA
