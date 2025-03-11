Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ART SG 2025: Where Visionary Art and Cutting-Edge Innovation Unite

Beyond News 11/03/2025
ART SG 2025: Where Visionary Art and Cutting-Edge Innovation Unite

Creativity thrives where art and technology intersect, sparking innovation that unlocks new forms of expression while deepening our appreciation for art. Embracing this powerful synergy, LG is dedicated to supporting artistic endeavors that push boundaries and redefine possibilities, as well as seeking transformations of contemporary art into unique experiences using state-of-the-art displays.

ART SG 2025: Where Visionary Art and Cutting-Edge Innovation Unite

In January, LG Singapore formed a groundbreaking partnership with ART SG 2025, presented by Founding and Lead Partner UBS, to merge its cutting-edge technology with the contemporary art of inspiring creators, crafting an unforgettable experience for all who bear witness.

ART SG 2025: Where Visionary Art and Cutting-Edge Innovation Unite

As a Supporting Partner, LG Singapore supplied ART SG’s galleries with an array of powerful and clear OLED evo TVs, with the impressive 42- and 75-inch models anchoring star local artist Shavonne Wong’s latest installation – “Meet Eva Here.”

ART SG 2025: Where Visionary Art and Cutting-Edge Innovation Unite

This distinctive art piece invites the audience to engage with an AI companion (Eva) who listens, reflects and evolves through anonymous conversations displayed on screen. By interacting with Eva, participants can shape a living narrative that examines the boundaries of trust, identity and connection in the age of artificial intelligence.

ART SG 2025: Where Visionary Art and Cutting-Edge Innovation Unite

Among the exhibition’s esteemed visitors was the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Singapore, Hong Jin-wook, who was eager to meet representatives of LG Singapore due to his shared passion for art and technology.

ART SG 2025: Where Visionary Art and Cutting-Edge Innovation Unite

Recording no less than 41,000 visitors in its third year at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, ART SG 2025 made greater waves in Singapore’s art scene this year. This partnership marks another step in redefining how users engage with art in an increasingly digital world, offering an open invitation to explore the evolving narratives emerging from this dynamic relationship.

Contributed by LG Singapore

# # #

#2025
