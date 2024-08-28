Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Betting on Indonesia’s Talented Workforce to Position Local R&D Center as Global Market Hub

Beyond News 28/08/2024

In a strategic move to bolster its presence in Indonesia, LG is accelerating the capabilities of its Research and Development (R&D) Center in the country by investing in its most valuable asset – its people.

A picture of two men trying out products

Last year, LG Indonesia officially opened its world-class R&D facility, aiming to elevate the company’s operational capabilities and further its mission of delivering quality products to more consumers worldwide.

 

The 40,000-square-meter R&D center in Cibitung is set to become a pivotal hub for LG’s expansion into new global markets. This facility allows LG to implement a one-stop operation in Indonesia, integrating its supply chain processes into a seamless workflow that encompasses development, production, sales, marketing and customer service. This makes LG Indonesia the first LG subsidiary in the world capable of performing these roles simultaneously.

A picture of Lee So-yeoun, president of the LG R&D Center in Indonesia presenting on stage

“Our R&D Center in the heart of Indonesia reinforces our unwavering dedication to serving Indonesia with the highest quality products, bringing up highly competitive manpower with creating jobs, transferring knowledge and making innovations,” said Lee So-yeoun, president of the LG R&D Center in Indonesia. “We anticipate our Indonesia R&D Center to continue positively impacting not only the company but also Indonesia’s broader society.”

 

This state-of-the-art facility will not only serve as a testing ground for LG’s latest innovations but also support the development of new TVs for the global market.

A picture of two people carrying out tests with products

The center conducts rigorous tests on products to assess their resistance to moisture, heat and vibration as well as the packaging’s ability to protect items from significant drops. These tests are carried out to verify the durability of LG TVs throughout the product life cycle, from shipment to actual use.

A picture of a man analyzing on the computer

Beyond technological development, LG Indonesia seeks to empower local human resources through the new facility. As part of this initiative, LG Indonesia sent 100 local workers to South Korea for a training program to equip them with the necessary knowledge and skills. A highly competent local team leads the facility’s technical and development quality assurance departments, and LG has employed approximately 400 people to run it, with plans to recruit more over the coming years.

A picture of man on the computer with measurement systems next to him

To further improve its human resources, LG’s Indonesia R&D Center is exploring scholarship programs, internships, project sponsorships and partnerships with prominent local educational institutions. This initiative aims to strengthen the industry-academia relationship while creating broader opportunities for Indonesia’s talented youth. This will almost certainly foster greater innovation, leading to new products designed for the global market.

 

The Indonesia R&D Center’s high operational standards have earned it three ISO certifications for SHEE (Safety, Health, Environment and Energy): ISO 14001 (Environmental Management), ISO 45001 (Occupational Health and Safety) and ISO 50001 (Energy Management), emphasizing its dedication to safe, eco-friendly operations.

A picture of the outside building of LG's Indonesia R&D Center

With the implementation of an advanced Building Management System (BMS), LG’s Indonesia R&D Center ensures environmental sustainability and energy efficiency by monitoring and controlling the air conditioning, ventilation, water systems, fire alarms and power.

 

Beyond enhancing operational efficiency, the R&D Center aims to help the company comply with national standards by adapting its products to better serve the local market, such as acquiring the Indonesian National Standard (SNI) certification. Among its most valuable contributions so far, the facility helped develop the LG OLED G4, the latest OLED TV which uses 60 percent less plastic than conventional televisions and recently received the Eco-friendly Certification for the fourth consecutive year.

A picture of two people working on projects

Looking ahead, LG’s Indonesia R&D Center will continue to promote sustainability through key ESG initiatives organized under the “LG LOVES Indonesia” program. With a focus on the environment, education, community welfare and child development, the company has already initiated several projects in Indonesia, including “LG Loves Green,” “LG Loves School,” “LG Loves and Cares” and “LG Loves Children.”

 

Keep an eye on the LG Newsroom to see how else the company is putting its Life’s Good motto into action while striving to make meaningful contributions to local communities.

 

Contributed by LG Indonesia

 

# # #

#2024
Back to List

Related Content

Smarter Cars, Better Journeys: LG and aiMotive Reveal the Next-Gen HPC Platform
Beyond News

Smarter Cars, Better Journeys: LG and aiMotive Reveal the Next-Gen HPC Platform

Learn More
LG P-pod 1.0: LG’s New Tailored In-Car Experience Takes Shape
Beyond News

LG P-pod 1.0: LG’s New Tailored In-Car Experience Takes Shape

Learn More
A Foundation of Innovation: 50 Years of LG’s Gasan R&D Campus
Beyond News

A Foundation of Innovation: 50 Years of LG’s Gasan R&D Campus

Learn More