Betting on Indonesia’s Talented Workforce to Position Local R&D Center as Global Market Hub

Last year, LG Indonesia officially opened its world-class R&D facility, aiming to elevate the company’s operational capabilities and further its mission of delivering quality products to more consumers worldwide.

The 40,000-square-meter R&D center in Cibitung is set to become a pivotal hub for LG’s expansion into new global markets. This facility allows LG to implement a one-stop operation in Indonesia, integrating its supply chain processes into a seamless workflow that encompasses development, production, sales, marketing and customer service. This makes LG Indonesia the first LG subsidiary in the world capable of performing these roles simultaneously.