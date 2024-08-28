We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Betting on Indonesia’s Talented Workforce to Position Local R&D Center as Global Market Hub
In a strategic move to bolster its presence in Indonesia, LG is accelerating the capabilities of its Research and Development (R&D) Center in the country by investing in its most valuable asset – its people.
Last year, LG Indonesia officially opened its world-class R&D facility, aiming to elevate the company’s operational capabilities and further its mission of delivering quality products to more consumers worldwide.
The 40,000-square-meter R&D center in Cibitung is set to become a pivotal hub for LG’s expansion into new global markets. This facility allows LG to implement a one-stop operation in Indonesia, integrating its supply chain processes into a seamless workflow that encompasses development, production, sales, marketing and customer service. This makes LG Indonesia the first LG subsidiary in the world capable of performing these roles simultaneously.
“Our R&D Center in the heart of Indonesia reinforces our unwavering dedication to serving Indonesia with the highest quality products, bringing up highly competitive manpower with creating jobs, transferring knowledge and making innovations,” said Lee So-yeoun, president of the LG R&D Center in Indonesia. “We anticipate our Indonesia R&D Center to continue positively impacting not only the company but also Indonesia’s broader society.”
This state-of-the-art facility will not only serve as a testing ground for LG’s latest innovations but also support the development of new TVs for the global market.
The center conducts rigorous tests on products to assess their resistance to moisture, heat and vibration as well as the packaging’s ability to protect items from significant drops. These tests are carried out to verify the durability of LG TVs throughout the product life cycle, from shipment to actual use.
Beyond technological development, LG Indonesia seeks to empower local human resources through the new facility. As part of this initiative, LG Indonesia sent 100 local workers to South Korea for a training program to equip them with the necessary knowledge and skills. A highly competent local team leads the facility’s technical and development quality assurance departments, and LG has employed approximately 400 people to run it, with plans to recruit more over the coming years.
To further improve its human resources, LG’s Indonesia R&D Center is exploring scholarship programs, internships, project sponsorships and partnerships with prominent local educational institutions. This initiative aims to strengthen the industry-academia relationship while creating broader opportunities for Indonesia’s talented youth. This will almost certainly foster greater innovation, leading to new products designed for the global market.
The Indonesia R&D Center’s high operational standards have earned it three ISO certifications for SHEE (Safety, Health, Environment and Energy): ISO 14001 (Environmental Management), ISO 45001 (Occupational Health and Safety) and ISO 50001 (Energy Management), emphasizing its dedication to safe, eco-friendly operations.
With the implementation of an advanced Building Management System (BMS), LG’s Indonesia R&D Center ensures environmental sustainability and energy efficiency by monitoring and controlling the air conditioning, ventilation, water systems, fire alarms and power.
Beyond enhancing operational efficiency, the R&D Center aims to help the company comply with national standards by adapting its products to better serve the local market, such as acquiring the Indonesian National Standard (SNI) certification. Among its most valuable contributions so far, the facility helped develop the LG OLED G4, the latest OLED TV which uses 60 percent less plastic than conventional televisions and recently received the Eco-friendly Certification for the fourth consecutive year.
Looking ahead, LG’s Indonesia R&D Center will continue to promote sustainability through key ESG initiatives organized under the “LG LOVES Indonesia” program. With a focus on the environment, education, community welfare and child development, the company has already initiated several projects in Indonesia, including “LG Loves Green,” “LG Loves School,” “LG Loves and Cares” and “LG Loves Children.”
Contributed by LG Indonesia
