We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Beyond the Screen: LG’s Global Survey Explores the State of Connection in the Age of Social Media
Despite living in a world more connected than ever before, many people paradoxically feel a deeper sense of disconnection. As part of its ongoing efforts to understand that true fulfillment comes from genuine connections and reflecting LG’s commitment to expand “Life’s Good” in digital spaces, LG Electronics conducted a global survey to explore the state of connection in the digital age. The findings offer timely insight into the emotional disconnect often hidden behind the screens we interact with every day.
Conducted across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, India and Canada, the survey gathered responses from 5,000 individuals between the ages of 18 and 45. It revealed that 68 percent of people find it more difficult to form real friendships and meaningful connections in today’s social media-driven world. The most common barriers include a lack of time, practical distance, and the fear of awkwardness—pointing to deeper issues beneath the surface of digital engagement.
Perhaps more concerning, 62 percent of participants reported spending more time online every week than engaging in deep, meaningful interactions with people. Furthermore, one in three respondents said they had experienced a meaningful connection only once or not at all in the past month.
And yet, the desire for more remains clear: 82 percent said they believe their lives would benefit from more meaningful connections, and 86 percent agreed such relationships help them view life more optimistically.
To counteract the disconnection often felt in an era dominated by superficial interactions, such as likes and comments on social media, LG launched “Radio Optimism,” a new brand campaign designed to spark genuine connection through the power of music. Inspired by the storytelling spirit of traditional radio, the campaign invites people to create one-of-a-kind AI-generated songs and share them with someone special. In doing so, LG is helping to turn digital interactions into heartfelt moments that build bridges instead of barriers.
The campaign reflects LG’s enduring brand promise—Life’s Good—and its belief that technology should serve not just our convenience, but our emotional well-being. In a time when many are scrolling past what really matters, LG is encouraging people to pause, reflect and reconnect.
The campaign website is available in English and Spanish, with plans to support additional languages to enable broader participation. The official campaign website can be found at RadioOptimism.lg.com, and visit www.lg.com/lifesgood/ to know more details about LG’s brand promise.
# # #
* Survey Methodology
Timings: Fieldwork conducted from April 29 – May 1, 2025, via Focaldata
Countries: 5 – US, UK, Australia, India and Canada
Age: 18-45
Sample Size: 5,000 participants across US, UK, Australia, India and Canada, with 1,000 participants in each market, and nationally representative splits by age, gender and region.