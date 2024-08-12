Bridging the Cultures of Saudi Arabia and Korea Through the Transcendent Power of K-Pop

In line with this dedication to creating a happier, more connected future for all, LG Saudi Arabia organized its first-ever K-POP World Festival on August 3 at JAX District’s Cultural and Art zone in Riyadh. To foster cultural unity and mutual respect, LG invited the nation’s biggest K-pop enthusiasts to promote a special and vibrant cultural exchange between Saudi Arabia and South Korea.

The warehouse was packed with excited fans, who created an incredibly energetic atmosphere as each act performed. The local fan base’s devotion to the world’s fastest-growing music genre was demonstrated by the hundreds of people outside who couldn’t get inside, decked out in traditional clothes like hijabs and abayas while singing and dancing to their favorite Korean songs. The festival was a perfect picture of how K-pop has found a special place in Saudi hearts, harmonizing with the local culture.