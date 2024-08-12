We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Bridging the Cultures of Saudi Arabia and Korea Through the Transcendent Power of K-Pop
Imagine a world where every moment is savored and each experience deeply cherished. This life of fulfillment is no longer a distant dream but a reality, thanks to LG’s bold optimism and relentless drive to innovate. The company’s goal is to shape a future where it’s easy to appreciate the smaller things in life and where Life’s Good for everyone, no matter where they live.
In line with this dedication to creating a happier, more connected future for all, LG Saudi Arabia organized its first-ever K-POP World Festival on August 3 at JAX District’s Cultural and Art zone in Riyadh. To foster cultural unity and mutual respect, LG invited the nation’s biggest K-pop enthusiasts to promote a special and vibrant cultural exchange between Saudi Arabia and South Korea.
The warehouse was packed with excited fans, who created an incredibly energetic atmosphere as each act performed. The local fan base’s devotion to the world’s fastest-growing music genre was demonstrated by the hundreds of people outside who couldn’t get inside, decked out in traditional clothes like hijabs and abayas while singing and dancing to their favorite Korean songs. The festival was a perfect picture of how K-pop has found a special place in Saudi hearts, harmonizing with the local culture.
With 30 teams from across Saudi Arabia competing in the preliminaries, the best 10 progressed to the final. After a fiercely contested final showdown, the coveted title was awarded to the Saudi female trio dance group, Everlast, who captivated the audience with a dynamic performance and their undeniable talent. This victory qualifies Everlast for the K-pop festival finals which will be held in Changwon, South Korea, in October.
The winners each received a premium LG product, such as an XBOOM speaker, CineBeam Q projector, LG InstaView Refrigerator or LG OLED Posé TV. These high-end prizes, which reflect LG’s dedication to recognizing top talent and promoting technological innovation, were also showcased during the festival to let attendees interact with and experience the company’s latest offerings in person.
Under the partnership of the Korean Embassy in Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Culture of Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Entertainment Academy (SEA) and LG, this vibrant celebration of two unique cultures underscored the strengthening cultural and diplomatic relations between the two nations.
For further updates on the company's ongoing endeavors to foster distinctive cultural exchanges and support innovation across the world, stay tuned to LG Newsroom.
