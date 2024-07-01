We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Bringing Sport to Life: Cheer on Your Favorite Athletes in Hong Kong’s ‘Life’s Good Zone’
The summer season has arrived, bringing with it a host of eagerly anticipated sporting events, such as the Summer Games in Paris and the European Football Championship in Germany. As many people in Hong Kong seek larger screens to watch their favorite athletes and sports teams in stunning detail and realism, along with live updates on the latest results, LG Hong Kong has seized the perfect opportunity to showcase its latest and greatest products.
LG has partnered with Built-in Pro, a popular appliance store located in MegaBox, the largest shopping mall in Kowloon Bay. From June until the end of the year, LG will run the ‘Life’s Good Zone,’ offering locals the chance to experience the thrill of watching their favorite sports on the most advanced OLED TVs, in the comfort of a home filled with life-enhancing appliances.
Visitors to the ‘Life’s Good Zone’ are greeted by the state-of-the-art LG OLED SIGNATURE M series, the world’s first wireless OLED TV. Making its Hong Kong debut last year, this expansive 97-inch OLED TV features a Zero Connect Box that enables the wireless transmission of high-quality video and audio to the screen at 4K 120Hz, eliminating unnecessary cables and accessories.
The cutting-edge TV’s self-lit OLED technology delivers unparalleled picture quality on a 97-inch screen. Its advanced Zero Connect Box not only offers more design freedom but also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, bringing every game or race to life with realistic sounds and visuals that immerse viewers in the fast-paced action.
The zone also features the innovative LG PuriCare AeroFurniture, inviting customers to take a break with a breath of fresh, purified air. With a large staircase adorned with the Life’s Good logo, visitors are reminded to live life to the fullest with the help of LG innovations designed to enhance their comfort and convenience.
An air purifier that doubles as a side table and mood lamp, the LG PuriCare AeroFurniture can be tailored to match any home interior, regardless of space constraints. Achieving a remarkable balance between functionality and design, AeroFurniture even includes a wireless charger on its tabletop, adding an extra layer of convenience for users.
By seamlessly integrating the company’s large-screen OLED TVs and sleek PuriCare AeroFurniture into the showroom space, LG Hong Kong has curated a cohesive environment that effectively demonstrates how LG products and technologies can elevate the shared social experience. This initiative beautifully illustrates how ‘Life’s Good’ when people come together through a love of sport.
Stay tuned to LG Newsroom to learn how other offices around the world are spreading the Life’s Good philosophy far and wide.
Contributed by LG Hong Kong
# # #