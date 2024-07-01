Bringing Sport to Life: Cheer on Your Favorite Athletes in Hong Kong’s ‘Life’s Good Zone’

The zone also features the innovative LG PuriCare AeroFurniture, inviting customers to take a break with a breath of fresh, purified air. With a large staircase adorned with the Life’s Good logo, visitors are reminded to live life to the fullest with the help of LG innovations designed to enhance their comfort and convenience.

An air purifier that doubles as a side table and mood lamp, the LG PuriCare AeroFurniture can be tailored to match any home interior, regardless of space constraints. Achieving a remarkable balance between functionality and design, AeroFurniture even includes a wireless charger on its tabletop, adding an extra layer of convenience for users.