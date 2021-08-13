Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Celebrating A Night of Luxury And Innovation

Beyond News 13/08/2021

Share this content

As a work of art designed to fit the most luxurious of lifestyles, LG SIGNATURE OLED R features an entirely unique form that transforms any space into a sight to behold. In celebration of its highly anticipated launch, LG UK held a star-studded event that gave the rollable marvel a welcome befitting of its cutting-edge technology and first-class design that so effortlessly intertwines.

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’s string quartet playing at the UK’s LG OLED R launch event.

With nearly 90 names on the guestlist, including those of media representatives and the movers and shakers of London, attention quickly shifted to Cromwell Place, South Kensington’s hub for the arts, which was host to the exclusive evening drinks reception that officially unveiled the world’s first rollable TV, LG SIGNATURE OLED R, to the British Isles.

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’s brass quintet playing at the UK’s LG OLED R launch event.

The extravagant event also presented LG SIGNATURE with the perfect opportunity to touch on its status as Corporate Partner of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and an announcement on how it was to become the official Digital Partner of Cromwell Place.

Peter Booth, commercial director of LG, giving a speech during the UK’s LG OLED R launch event.

Peter Booth

Hosted in the ground’s Pavilion Gallery, attendees were able to listen to exclusive vignettes by members of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’s String Quartet as they enjoyed champagne and canapés. After the main reception, guests were ushered into the ‘hidden gallery’ where LG SIGNATURE OLED R was unveiled to the backdrop of a stunning light show and an elating performance by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’s Brass Quintet, followed by an introductory speech by LG Commercial Director, Peter Booth.

Celebrities Zara Martin, Mariano Vivanco and Tallia Storm posing for photos at the UK’s LG OLED launch event.

(From left) Zara Martin, Mariano Vivanco and Tallia Storm

The VIP guests in attendance included DJ and model Zara Martin, renowned fashion photographer Mariano Vivanco, singer Tallia Storm, DJ Twiggy Garcia and producer Juliette Larthe.

Juliette Larthe taking a selfie with Twiggy Garcia during the UK’s LG OLED R launch event.

Twiggy Garcia and Juliette Larthe

After the unveiling, guests were invited to take a closer look at the ground-breaking device’s unmatched craftsmanship and completely unique design that help the TV redefine the meaning of innovation. The event proved to be a resounding success, generating buzz on social media as well as coverage across top news platforms. The celebration of luxury and exceptional technology undoubtedly made the launch of LG SIGNATURE OLED R a night to remember.

 

Contributed by LG UK

#2021
Back to List

Related Content

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators
Beyond News

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators

Learn More
Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign
Beyond News

Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign

Learn More
Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens
Beyond News

Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens

Learn More