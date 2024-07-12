We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Celebrating the European Championships With Exclusive Promotions in Germany and Malaysia
Last month, Europe’s biggest football competition kicked off in Germany. With the final scheduled for July 14, LG offices around the world announced various promotions to give football fanatics an opportunity to experience every kick of the ball as if they were witnessing it in person, all from the sublime comfort of home.
As our office in the host country, LG Germany implemented various promotion campaigns and highlights to ensure consumers could live every world-class goal and line-breaking assist during the four-week celebration of ‘the beautiful game.’
On its socials, LG Germany raffled a CineBeamQ projector at the beginning of the championships, making private viewing with friends as immersive as it is memorable. And to let local sports fans enjoy every game to the fullest, the company also shared its Life’s Good Fan Snack recipe for half time. A new Life’s Good Fan Snack recipe is shared every month and can compliment other sport occasions like the championships.
For those who prefer watching sports on their TV – perhaps because live broadcasts provide replays of every major event and closer shots of the action – LG Germany offered several valuable promotions such as a national cashback campaign for selected LG TVs and soundbars, which replicate the stadium’s atmosphere in the living room, with up to EUR 5,200 cashback.
Photo credit: Kevin Trapp’s Instagram
LG OLED evo TVs have set new standards in TV processing technology, boasting unbeatable picture quality after years and years of pioneering innovation. In the same way, it takes over a decade of practice until a footballer can even think about turning pro, let alone being called up to the national team. So, who better to show off the prowess of LG OLED evo TV than German footballers Kevin Trapp and Niclas Füllkrug?
Photo credit: Niclas Füllkrug’s Instagram
Niclas Füllkrug not only enjoys watching the big game on his LG OLED evo TV but also entertains thousands of football fans sitting at home in front of their TV by scoring crucial goals for club and country, like his stoppage-time equalizer against Switzerland in the group stage. LG Germany is proud to work with exceptional footballers both on and off the pitch, celebrating the joy football brings to billions of people around the world during the European Football Championship.
And, before the championships even began, LG Germany’s football-related marketing activities were launched with a fantastic shirt raffle on its social media channels alongside an online store sales event, offering ten sets of tricots for sports clubs up for grabs.
With many European players being household names across the world, the excitement for the Euros extends far beyond Europe. Committed to ensuring customers enjoy the Life’s Good experience all year round, particularly during football season, LG Malaysia launched its Frenzy Bola Bola promotion in May. This initiative provided ample opportunities for locals to immerse themselves in the play by scoring some amazing deals on LG products.
In addition to major savings, customers could also win an exclusive trip to Europe and enjoy rebates of Touch ‘n Go eWallet credits upon purchasing selected LG products. These products include 2024 LG OLED TV, Soundbar, WashTower, Styler, InstaView refrigerator, CordZero vacuum, ARTCOOL air conditioner, and PuriCare Water Purifier and Air Purifier.
LG’s home entertainment lineups are fully equipped with innovative technology to ensure viewers feel like they’re living the action from kickoff to final whistle without leaving their home. Powered by unparalleled LG OLED technology, the company hopes consumers can cheer on their teams and believe that ‘Life’s Good’ when we can enjoy our greatest passions without limitations.
Contributed by LG Germany and LG Malaysia
