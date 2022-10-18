Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Celebrating the Traditions of Taekwondo in South Africa

Beyond News 18/10/2022

Share this content

Celebrating the Traditions of Taekwondo in South Africa

Taekwondo, a traditional martial art originating from Korea, has gained tremendous popularity across the world, so much so that it became an official Olympic sport in the summer of 2000. Acknowledged worldwide as a great way to develop and maintain one’s self-discipline, as well as keep a healthy body, many millions have fallen in love with the traditions and art of Taekwondo and everything the sport represents.

Celebrating the Traditions of Taekwondo in South Africa

To promote this inclusive sport across the vibrant continent of Africa, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea has been annually hosting the Ambassador’s Taekwondo Cup since 2009, and this is the first year for LG to support the Taekwondo Cup in partnership with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea and the South African Taekwondo Association.

Celebrating the Traditions of Taekwondo in South Africa

During the tournament’s opening remarks, Park Chull-joo, Korean Ambassador to South Africa, highlighted the soaring popularity of Taekwondo in South Africa and how it demonstrated that cooperation between Korea and South Africa had strengthened over the years. The event was jam-packed with spectacular shows including impressive, energetic skills demonstrations performed by the Kukkiwon, the South Korean government’s official Taekwondo governing body, and talented athletes hailing from South Africa, which were accompanied by beautiful Korean traditional music.

Celebrating the Traditions of Taekwondo in South Africa

Attendees could enjoy and experience select LG products showcased during the event, which included LG NanoCell TV, LG QNED TV, LG OLED evo, LG Styler and LG InstaView refrigerator. What’s more, promotional videos championing Busan’s bid for World Expo 2030 were displayed on the LG TVs being presented, which is another example of LG proudly supporting this bid after airing promotional videos on its outdoor displays in iconic spots such as Times Square, New York and Piccadilly Circus, London.

Celebrating the Traditions of Taekwondo in South Africa

LG will carry on supporting and hosting various cultural events that provide locals with new experiences and opportunities, as the company takes another step toward becoming a global powerhouse for culture and technology, spreading hope and spirit with its “Life’s Good” message.

Celebrating the Traditions of Taekwondo in South Africa

Contributed by LG South Africa

#2022
Back to List

Related Content

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators
Beyond News

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators

Learn More
Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign
Beyond News

Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign

Learn More
Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens
Beyond News

Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens

Learn More