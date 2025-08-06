We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Championing Smarter, Energy-Saving Living in the Heart of South Eastern Europe
Driven by a strong desire to improve lives, communities and the environment, LG is continually innovating products and services that make life greener and more convenient. From tree-planting initiatives to developing technologies rooted in sustainability, LG is working to create a Better Life for All.
This commitment extends into local communities, where LG promotes smarter, more energy-efficient lifestyles in line with its “Life’s Good When You Live Smart” message. Through simple yet meaningful tips and people-centered programs, the company shows how small, thoughtful actions can lead to long-lasting positive change.
For the third year in a row, LG Serbia and Bulgaria held their annual service campaign in June – offering free servicing for out-of-warranty devices, sharing everyday usage tips and showcasing innovative technologies. Now a widely recognized event, the LG Service Caravan visited Kraljevo, Subotica and Kragujevac in Serbia, as well as Blagoevgrad, Shumen and Ruse in Bulgaria, spreading the message of smarter living.
With sustainability top of mind, this year’s campaign focused on energy efficiency. Visitors discovered how LG’s smart technologies not only simplify daily routines but also help reduce energy costs and support environmental care. On-site, LG experts hosted educational workshops and shared practical guides on how to use home appliances more efficiently.
As in previous years, visitors could receive free check-ups and repairs for LG devices – whether under warranty or not.* LG specialists were available to provide consultations, technical support and live demonstrations of smart solutions that combine cutting-edge energy efficiency with outstanding performance.
In Serbia, the two-day event featured fun quizzes with prizes for children and dedicated adult workshops on energy-saving practices. In Bulgaria, the family-friendly activities included a kids’ corner with oversized educational puzzles and interactive games about smart home efficiency, while adults participated in a quiz using the innovative LG CreateBoard, showing how small steps can have a big impact – both at home and for the planet.
LG Serbia and Bulgaria took an active role in delivering this year’s campaign, championing the “Life’s Good When You Live Smart” message to customers and the broader public.
At the heart of LG’s approach is the belief that technology should be not only innovative and appealing, but also beneficial to households, communities and the planet. This year’s service tour placed a spotlight on energy efficiency and sustainability – highlighting how choosing smarter appliances can help individuals and families make a real difference.
As part of this commitment, LG Serbia and Bulgaria donated an interactive LG TV to a local primary school in each city visited. This initiative supports digital education while promoting sustainable practices that reduce energy use and help create a more dynamic, modern and visually engaging learning environment.
For more information, visit on the LG service campaigns in Europe, visit www.lg.com/rs/lg-servisna-tura and www.lg.com/bg/servizno-turne.
* This offer applied to LG TVs and audio/video equipment purchased after January 1, 2020, and LG home appliances purchased after January 1, 2018.