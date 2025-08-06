Driven by a strong desire to improve lives, communities and the environment, LG is continually innovating products and services that make life greener and more convenient. From tree-planting initiatives to developing technologies rooted in sustainability, LG is working to create a Better Life for All.

This commitment extends into local communities, where LG promotes smarter, more energy-efficient lifestyles in line with its “Life’s Good When You Live Smart” message. Through simple yet meaningful tips and people-centered programs, the company shows how small, thoughtful actions can lead to long-lasting positive change.