We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Complete Clothing Care, The LG Way
-
extension : zipcomplete-clothing-care-the-lg-way.zip
-
extension : imgcomplete-clothing-care-the-lg-way-desktop-01.jpg
-
extension : imgcomplete-clothing-care-the-lg-way-desktop-02.jpg
-
extension : imgcomplete-clothing-care-the-lg-way-desktop-03.jpg
-
extension : imgcomplete-clothing-care-the-lg-way-desktop-04.jpg
-
extension : imgcomplete-clothing-care-the-lg-way-desktop-05.jpg
-
extension : imgcomplete-clothing-care-the-lg-way-desktop-06.jpg
-
extension : imgcomplete-clothing-care-the-lg-way-desktop-07.jpg
Frequent trips to the dry cleaners are not only expensive, but time consuming and often difficult to fit into our busy schedules. The ubiquitous doorknob or chair becomes a holding place for clothes that you want to take to get cleaned but put off until you have the time.
Fret no more because LG has created a clever solution to this common problem with the new LG Styler.
Ahead of the Styler launch in the U.K., LG hosted an event to introduce the British public to this unique product. Representing a new way to care for clothes and other accessories, the Styler boasts many practical uses and thoughtful features. Content creators and influencers from all over London attended the invite-only event, held at an exclusive club, to learn more about LG’s premium wardrobe management product.
Research into British consumer behavior and clothing care revealed strong interest in a product that could clean, dry and disinfect clothes. In the demonstration that followed, the Styler showed off its many capabilities beyond just refreshing clothes, such as sterilizing handbags and even children’s toys. Using powerful steam, items of various types and materials from suits and hats were cleaned, disinfected, deodorized, pressed and dried in a matter of minutes.
The Styler fully refreshed the coat of a guest who was caught in the rain prior to the event, highlighting Gentle Dry mode and LG’s efficient Heat Pump technology. (Rain in London… who knew!?) And to showcase the innovative device’s powerful sanitizing feature, a plush toy was gently and completely refreshed in almost no time at all. “I didn’t expect such an item to have so many uses in the home,” remarked one impressed guest.
What’s more, with LG’s patented TrueSteam™ technology, the Styler eliminates over 99.9 percent of germs and bacteria found in clothing and toys. The one-of-a-kind appliance can effectively prolong the life of not only clothes but a whole variety of household items.
The Styler continues LG’s tradition of discovering and fulfilling the needs of consumers through technology. As Shelby Deering from Good Housekeeping put it, the Styler is “one of those products that’ll make you wonder how you ever lived without it.”
Writing for Ideal Home, Tamara Kelly noted that, although the premium product doesn’t come cheap, it is hard to “put a price on perfectly pressed clothes with minimal effort,” concluding that “It’s time to step away from the ironing board folks.”
The private event allowed LG to communicate the benefits of the Styler to an educated audience that clearly saw the role such a product could play in the home. A new concept in clothing management, the Styler speaks to LG’s ceaseless innovation and ongoing ability to find ingenious ways to solve everyday problems and make life better.
LG Styler will be available in the U.K. starting this month.
By LG U.K. Staff