Connecting Talent Across Borders With LG’s New Global Recruitment Platform
From Seoul to Beijing to Madrid, our colleagues are building careers in diverse ways across the globe. Now, for the first time, their stories and opportunities are gathered in one place. With our new global recruitment platform, candidates can explore openings worldwide and hear directly from employees about what life at LG is really like.
A Gateway to Global Talent
We created this platform to make it easier for candidates around the world discover opportunities across 57 countries and 88 subsidiaries. to discover opportunities across our 57 countries and 88 subsidiaries. Instead of only spotlighting a few offices, we’re bringing together a wide range of roles and local insights, so people can explore different paths and see where they might thrive.
We also wanted to provide context for each opportunity. Knowing what a job entails is important, but understanding the environment, team culture and daily routines can make a real difference when choosing a career. Our platform gives candidates a more complete picture of what working with us can feel like.
Finding the Right Role Made Simple
We’ve organized the platform into four main sections to make exploring opportunities intuitive:
- Jobs – lists openings from all over the world, helping candidates compare roles and consider new possibilities.
- Locations – introduces workplace culture, benefits and what makes each site unique, giving candidates a sense of life in different regions.
- Teams – provides insights into our many functions through interviews and stories from employees, showing how different roles contribute to LG’s work.
- About Us – shares background on our business areas, values and direction, helping candidates connect with what we do and why.
This approach helps candidates go beyond a typical job description, giving them the context they need to explore a career path that aligns with their interests and strengths.
Real Voices from Around the World
One of our favorite features is the collection of 347 career stories from employees abroad. Whether in Spain, China or the U.S., these first-hand accounts share what daily work is like, how careers have developed and why people chose to build their path with LG.
Through these stories, candidates can glimpse real experiences – from tackling challenges on global projects to collaborating across borders. Hearing directly from colleagues about personal growth and team dynamics gives a sense of the human side of our organization.
Seamless for Candidates, Smarter for Recruiters
We designed the platform to be inclusive and easy to use, supporting 16 languages, including English, Spanish, Chinese and Arabic. Applications are presented in the user’s preferred language, making the process smoother and more approachable for candidates worldwide.
For our recruiters, the system provides integrated tools that help us match workforce needs with available talent, giving teams the flexibility to find the right people at the right time. It also supports planning for future growth, helping us respond to evolving business needs.
Connecting People and Possibilities
This platform is more than a job site. It’s a place to explore opportunities, hear real stories and discover how a career at LG can grow in new directions.
At LG, we believe that Life’s Good starts with the people who make it possible. By helping candidates connect with the right opportunities, we aim to create work experiences that are meaningful, fulfilling and truly rewarding.
