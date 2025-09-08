Connecting Talent Across Borders With LG’s New Global Recruitment Platform

From Seoul to Beijing to Madrid, our colleagues are building careers in diverse ways across the globe. Now, for the first time, their stories and opportunities are gathered in one place. With our new global recruitment platform, candidates can explore openings worldwide and hear directly from employees about what life at LG is really like.

A Gateway to Global Talent

We created this platform to make it easier for candidates around the world discover opportunities across 57 countries and 88 subsidiaries. to discover opportunities across our 57 countries and 88 subsidiaries. Instead of only spotlighting a few offices, we’re bringing together a wide range of roles and local insights, so people can explore different paths and see where they might thrive.

We also wanted to provide context for each opportunity. Knowing what a job entails is important, but understanding the environment, team culture and daily routines can make a real difference when choosing a career. Our platform gives candidates a more complete picture of what working with us can feel like.