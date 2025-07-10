Connecting the Disconnected: How Film Director Fred Scott Brought LG’s Life’s Good Philosophy to Life Through His Unique Creative Lens

She truly is the beacon of the film. She’s effervescent, relatable, approachable and deeply inspiring. She has sacrificed a lot to pursue her passion in her field of research to protect the planet but at the cost of spending more than three months away from her family. Yet, despite the time apart, they’ve found ways to connect, and it’s truly inspiring to see how Ann Eileen’s values and ethics can be witnessed in her children.

Through the film, I wanted to capture this genuine, nurturing and intimate feeling of Ann’s family life and highlight the power of meaningful connections.

Tell us more about your creative process for the short documentary film?

For this project, my approach leaned into a documentary style with a particular eye on scale, juxtaposing the intimacy of Ann Eileen’s family life with the epic, remote and expansive landscape around her.

I wanted to find moments of genuine, emotional connection within a story of isolation while keeping the tone soulful rather than sugary.

The cinematography was designed to feel authentic and beautiful, highlighting both the uniqueness of the setting and the realism of the experience. The story’s authenticity is key to connecting with the audience. Inauthenticity breaks that bond.

How do you stay connected with your family when you are divided by distance?

Staying connected with my family while away has always been important to me. I use video calls, voice notes and sometimes even analogue ways, such as leaving notes. Whilst technology offers us ways to communicate, leaving notes is a very personal way of sharing emotional connection.

I’m fortunate to be a parent, and if I were to make a song using the Radio Optimism platform, I’d make one for my four-year-old son. He is obsessed with the saxophone and discovering language, so this would be a fun way to capture this precious moment of his childhood.