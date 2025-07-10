We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Connecting the Disconnected: How Film Director Fred Scott Brought LG’s Life’s Good Philosophy to Life Through His Unique Creative Lens
In this interview, we delve into the creative process of Fred Scott, the London-based BAFTA-winning filmmaker, as he brings LG’s “Radio Optimism” campaign to life. This campaign aims to strengthen meaningful human connections in a world dominated by superficial interactions on social media.
What does it mean to genuinely connect in a hyper-connected era, where people paradoxically feel more disconnected than ever? To strengthen meaningful human connections in a world dominated by superficial interactions on social media, LG launched a new brand campaign called “Radio Optimism” last month, expanding its “Life’s Good” philosophy into the digital space through shared musical experiences.
To create the brand film for the campaign, LG collaborated with Fred Scott, a London-based BAFTA-winning filmmaker known for “London Bridge: Facing Terror.” With a foundation of emotionally grounded, human-centered storytelling, Scott brought his unique creative lens to the project and crafted a short documentary film that highlights the power of music to bridge even the widest emotional and physical distances.
In this piece, we delve into Scott’s creative process – tracing how he creatively brought the message of “Connecting the Disconnected” to life for the campaign through his distinctive storytelling.
What do you value most as a filmmaker and a creator? What drives your creative process?
Authenticity (obviously), intimacy and a clear sense of openness and trust is what I am always seeking when making a film. I believe in the power of narrative to foster empathy and build shared understanding. How can I connect with audiences without authenticity or real people?
Whenever I start a project, I actively seek out genuine individuals and stories, whether a reclusive filmmaker reflecting on their art or people searching for redemption after a traumatic event. My aim as a creator is to bring these stories to life authentically – in an environment where the subjects feel protected and supported.
What did you think when you first heard about “Radio Optimism?” Was there something about the idea that resonated with you creatively or personally?
The concept of togetherness and connection in the Radio Optimism campaign resonated with me, especially as we live in a world where we’re supposedly never more connected – yet we can often feel disconnected.
Through this campaign, LG is bridging the gap between technology and emotional connection in a powerful, effective and, most importantly, genuine way. It makes those who feel disconnected feel part of a community.
What also stood out was the longevity of the platform. It’s not just a fleeting story but a campaign that could grow into a movement. Through the universal language of music, Radio Optimism has the power to be inclusive, creating something that anyone around the world can contribute to.
How did you choose the subject for the film?
Finding the right person with an inspiring story to tell and who lives or works for periods away in a remote location was no mean feat. However, when we found Ann Eileen, everything just clicked into place, and I knew she encapsulated everything I wanted the brand film to live and breathe.
She truly is the beacon of the film. She’s effervescent, relatable, approachable and deeply inspiring. She has sacrificed a lot to pursue her passion in her field of research to protect the planet but at the cost of spending more than three months away from her family. Yet, despite the time apart, they’ve found ways to connect, and it’s truly inspiring to see how Ann Eileen’s values and ethics can be witnessed in her children.
Through the film, I wanted to capture this genuine, nurturing and intimate feeling of Ann’s family life and highlight the power of meaningful connections.
Tell us more about your creative process for the short documentary film?
For this project, my approach leaned into a documentary style with a particular eye on scale, juxtaposing the intimacy of Ann Eileen’s family life with the epic, remote and expansive landscape around her.
I wanted to find moments of genuine, emotional connection within a story of isolation while keeping the tone soulful rather than sugary.
The cinematography was designed to feel authentic and beautiful, highlighting both the uniqueness of the setting and the realism of the experience. The story’s authenticity is key to connecting with the audience. Inauthenticity breaks that bond.
How do you stay connected with your family when you are divided by distance?
Staying connected with my family while away has always been important to me. I use video calls, voice notes and sometimes even analogue ways, such as leaving notes. Whilst technology offers us ways to communicate, leaving notes is a very personal way of sharing emotional connection.
I’m fortunate to be a parent, and if I were to make a song using the Radio Optimism platform, I’d make one for my four-year-old son. He is obsessed with the saxophone and discovering language, so this would be a fun way to capture this precious moment of his childhood.
What do you want audiences to feel when they watch the Radio Optimism documentary film?
I hope the authenticity of the film resonates with people. Ann Eileen’s life may be unique, but the emotions and relationships at the heart of it are something we all recognize.
I’d love for the film to encourage people to keep communicating and strengthen their relationships, especially in a world where it’s easy to drift apart.
Sometimes, we need a little nudge to make a phone call or create something for someone we care about—I want this film to feel like that nudge.
I also want the audience to see the joy and emotional power of creating a personalized song, even if it’s about something silly and every day like embarrassing knitwear.
What are your reflections on the production and what does “Life’s Good” mean to you?
The whole process was incredibly satisfying because it felt genuine, collaborative and driven by a shared purpose to put something meaningful into the world.
I feel the film captured the kind of optimism and authenticity we hoped to share with audiences.
To me, “Life’s Good” means having purpose, hope and shared experiences. I feel fortunate that my work allows me to support others and tell stories that matter.
Watch the film here and stay tuned for the next interview, where we continue to explore the inspiring stories behind the Radio Optimism campaign.
# # #