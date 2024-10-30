We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Crafting Vietnam’s Dream Home: LG and AKA Furniture’s Vision of Elegant, Smart Living
LG Objet Collection epitomizes artful home appliances that seamlessly complement any space. And since beauty is not just on the outside, each appliance boasts innovative technology and leverages the LG ThinQ platform to ensure a smarter home that prioritizes convenience.
To help consumers realize their dream homes – spaces that embody convenience and evoke positive emotions – LG Vietnam teamed up with AKA, a leading interior design brand that has propriety rights of over 30 famous furniture brands. Together, they crafted inspiring living space concepts showcased in BoConcept showrooms, a luxurious furniture design brand exclusively distributed by AKA. Here, the latest appliances and devices from the LG Objet Collection were prominently displayed, curating harmonious spaces that reflect unique tastes and styles.
The living room was transformed into an art exhibition with LG OLED Posé TV. The product’s luxurious design, characterized by soft, rounded lines and a beige fabric finish, inspires a warmer, more intimate atmosphere. The Posé minimizes visual clutter by concealing cables and accessories behind its cover, while cleverly routing the power cord along the base.
The kitchen was elevated with the LG Objet InstaView refrigerator and LG Quadwash TrueSteam dishwasher, which feature elegant designs and advanced technologies to bring aesthetics and convenience to the heart of every home.
In the bedroom, the LG PuriCare360 Alpha PET air purifier became an indispensable element by quietly cleaning the air, ensuring the best night’s sleep. Its unique two-tiered cylindrical design added a stylish touch that accentuated the relaxing ambiance of the room. The stylish LG Stanby ME smart screen, with various customization options and effortless portability, was another popular choice for family homes.
Another design marvel for the home was the LG Objet Styler, which boasts a modern design with minimalist square edges, resembling a small wardrobe. To ensure it blends effortlessly into any interior, its screen can be hidden away and only appears when touched by the user. Meanwhile, the LG WashTower introduced a “new breeze” to laundry spaces with its stacked washer and dryer design, utilizing a single control panel for optimal cleaning while saving valuable space.
Beyond its pioneering and creative designs, the LG Objet Collection integrates LG’s leading technologies, allowing customers to enjoy a daily paradise of convenience. Each product in the high-end collection connects seamlessly to the LG ThinQ app, empowering users to control their devices via smartphone, ensuring spaces are always tailored to their preferences.
Interior design experts note that the subtle yet elegant colors of beige, black and green not only allow the LG Objet Collection harmonize with a wide array of design styles but also add a touch of refinement and coziness to living spaces. These colors contrast beautifully with natural elements like stone, wood and tiles, enhancing the overall depth of the décor.
With today’s customers expecting new products to do more with less, the experience space also showcased LG PuriCare Aero Furniture, featuring a unique design that resembles a modern coffee table. Complete with a control panel and a wireless charging pad for smart devices, its cylindrical base purifies the air while maintaining a sleek aesthetic.
This collaboration between LG and AKA exemplifies the ideal home for modern consumers, merging aesthetically pleasing designs with life-enriching functionality. It reflects LG’s long-standing commitment to enhancing the overall user experience while promoting easier interactions with their products.
Contributed by LG Vietnam
# # #