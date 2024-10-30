Crafting Vietnam’s Dream Home: LG and AKA Furniture’s Vision of Elegant, Smart Living

LG Objet Collection epitomizes artful home appliances that seamlessly complement any space. And since beauty is not just on the outside, each appliance boasts innovative technology and leverages the LG ThinQ platform to ensure a smarter home that prioritizes convenience.

To help consumers realize their dream homes – spaces that embody convenience and evoke positive emotions – LG Vietnam teamed up with AKA, a leading interior design brand that has propriety rights of over 30 famous furniture brands. Together, they crafted inspiring living space concepts showcased in BoConcept showrooms, a luxurious furniture design brand exclusively distributed by AKA. Here, the latest appliances and devices from the LG Objet Collection were prominently displayed, curating harmonious spaces that reflect unique tastes and styles.