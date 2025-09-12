Designing Accessibility into Everyday Interactions: LG’s Next-Gen Kiosks Advance a “Better Life for All”

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the landmark legislation that transformed public spaces, workplaces and digital platforms in the United States by protecting the rights of people with disabilities. This milestone is ushering in a new generation of B2B technology that is reshaping the way accessibility is delivered in daily life—most visibly through the self-service kiosks people encounter in restaurants, hotels, transit hubs, healthcare facilities and retail stores.

LG Electronics is helping to lead this change with the debut of its new Gen 2 Self-Ordering Kiosks, purpose-built for users with vision, mobility and hearing disabilities. Developed in collaboration with accessibility consultants at Tech for All and informed by continuous feedback from people with disabilities, the kiosks are designed to bring equity, independence and dignity to every interaction.