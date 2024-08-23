We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Dynamic Display in Motion: How Kinetic LED Signage Transforms Public Spaces
Kinetic LED signage has transformed how viewers interact with content, emerging as a new method of visual storytelling. Recent technological advancements have forged the way for the brilliance of traditional LEDs to come together with kinetic art technology, creating three-dimensional (3D) displays that exude vibrant colors and dynamic sounds for an enhanced visual experience.
Kinetic LED signage has become a standout choice for artistic exhibits in public spaces, adding dynamic movement to museums, hotel lobbies and galleries. By displaying animated patterns that seem to emerge from the screen, this innovative signage solution adds a sense of realism to the space that conventional displays cannot replicate. When combined with vivid colors and sound effects, it seamlessly integrates into a wide array of spaces, effectively showcasing diverse content from compelling advertisements to stunning works of art.
The Sangsang Platform, a cultural complex in South Korea remodeled from an old granary to host various cultural activities, features the gigantic LG Kinetic LED façade as a breathtaking centerpiece. In addition to mesmerizing visitors, the signage solution heightens the ambiance and effectively modernizes the space with dazzling media art displays. Renowned for its size and cutting-edge technology, the LG Kinetic LED signage immerses audiences with its dynamic presence.
Measuring a massive 3 meters wide by 5 meters long and powered by 240 engine motors, images in the LG Kinetic LED signage come alive in vivid detail with the support of High Dynamic Range (HDR). By synchronizing with 240 LED modules that move delicately back and forth up to 300mm, HDR defies the challenges of traditional flat signage to create 3D content, enhancing the sense of immersion and transforming kinetic motion into a work of art. In addition, with customized digital media and sound, the signage delivers realistic audio and motion for an unforgettable sensory experience.
From lobbies to shopping malls to public squares, the LG kinetic LED signage creates an impactful visual effect in indoor spaces. This Kinetic LED as a media platform can maximize the impact of advertising by effectively capturing people’s attention. What’s more, LG Kinetic LED signage offers a bundled software package for buyers, enabling easy application of kinetic motion utilities and eliminating concerns about implementing additional art technology services.
The dynamic media façade of the LG Kinetic LED signage is set to mesmerize viewers and satisfy stakeholders alike, demonstrating LG’s commitment to delivering total service that includes space design, installation and post-management of the LED signage, all of which elevate the customer experience and optimize operational efficiency.
To learn more about LG's Kinetic LED signage, visit LG Digital Connect.
