Effortless Personalized Laundry Solutions to Create “Better Life for All”
At the heart of LG appliances lies its powerful Core-Tech, now enhanced with AI capabilities. This technology enables intelligent control of key components, enhancing energy efficiency, ensuring delicate performance and delivering tailored solutions that embody LG’s vision of a Better Life for All.
For instance, LG washing machines feature AI DD™, which combines deep learning technology with the company’s 6 Motion Direct Drive technology. This system analyzes fabric types and optimizes washing cycles, utilizing six unique drum motions to provide tailored care for all kinds of fabrics. This not only enhances washing efficiency but also minimizes damage to clothing. However, LG’s commitment to enriching lives extends beyond products. LG offices worldwide actively utilize the company’s laundry solutions to benefit local communities.
In September, Typhoon Yagi ravaged large parts of Southeast Asia including Vietnam. In response, LG Vietnam took action to help the residents of Nam Định and Yên Bái by operating mobile and stationary laundry stations free of charge. This initiative allowed nearly 425 locals to clean approximately 3.5 tons of clothing and blankets.
To handle this significant volume of laundry, LG deployed over 60 employees to operate the washing stations, which were fully equipped with advanced washers and dryers. This ensured that every item was thoroughly cleaned and deodorized after exposure to contaminated floodwater.
This initiative builds on LG’s previous efforts to assist communities in central Vietnam affected by natural disasters in 2020, where free laundry stations across the Quang Binh and Quang Tri provinces cleaned nearly 1,000 kilograms of laundry.
Once this vital campaign concludes, LG Vietnam plans to donate the washing appliances used to educational and medical institutions in Yen Bai and Nam Định, ensuring they continue to serve the community. In addition, the company provided residents in 24 northern provinces with a special warranty from September 12 to October 10, covering repairs for LG appliances and electronics damaged by the typhoon.
In India, LG has embarked on a new business venture with the launch of LG Laundry Crew, a self-laundry service designed for college and university hostels, starting at Galgotias University in Greater Noida this February.
This service delivers the convenience of LG’s washers via the user-friendly “Laundry Crew” application, which facilitates reservations, operations and payments. This first-of-its-kind IoT-enabled laundromat system alleviates one of the biggest challenges of campus life, allowing students to save time for their studies.
To enhance students’ lives, LG India had opened around 100 self-laundry service centers in various college campuses across India and plans to further expand this service to reach 200 self-laundry service centers.
LG is equally committed to enhancing convenience for its commercial business partners. In Thailand, the company has expanded into commercial washing machines with the launch of its first LG Laundry Crew laundromat in February, coinciding with its launch in India. This expansion highlights three key strengths: strong consumer trust in the brand, specialized commercial washing machines and dryers tailored for laundromats and comprehensive after-sales services for store owners.
With Thailand’s flourishing laundromat industry showing significant growth potential, combined with LG’s 35-year market leadership in the washing machine segment, LG Thailand was inspired to introduce the LG Laundry Crew—a pioneering laundromat franchise prototype. As the first official LG-branded laundromat franchise in Thailand, LG stands as the sole provider of commercial washing and drying machines specifically designed for laundromats, enabling entrepreneurs to optimize their investments and reduce operational costs by avoiding oversized equipment.
LG’s established consumer trust and efficient after-sales support system underscore the company’s confidence in the success of this laundromat franchise venture. LG Thailand offers franchise owners an extensive range of benefits, including comprehensive after-sales support featuring complimentary monthly maintenance services for the first two years and bi-annual drum cleaning services to ensure consistent cleanliness and odor-free operation.
More importantly, in response to the recent devastating floods in northern Thailand that particularly affected Chiang Rai and Phayao provinces, LG Thailand launched the “#LGFreeLaundryService” initiative between September 19-30, providing the free laundry service to assist over 1,300 flood victims across three strategic locations in both provinces, helping communities cope with the aftermath of flood-damaged belongings and mud-soaked materials. This initiative exemplifies LG’s core brand promise of “Life’s Good,” demonstrating our commitment to delivering innovation for a better life that extends beyond mere service provision to meaningful community support.
Stay tuned to LG Newsroom to see what other aspects of life the company is revolutionizing around the globe.
Contributed by LG Vietnam, LG India and LG Thailand
# # #