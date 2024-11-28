Effortless Personalized Laundry Solutions to Create “Better Life for All”

More importantly, in response to the recent devastating floods in northern Thailand that particularly affected Chiang Rai and Phayao provinces, LG Thailand launched the “#LGFreeLaundryService” initiative between September 19-30, providing the free laundry service to assist over 1,300 flood victims across three strategic locations in both provinces, helping communities cope with the aftermath of flood-damaged belongings and mud-soaked materials. This initiative exemplifies LG’s core brand promise of “Life’s Good,” demonstrating our commitment to delivering innovation for a better life that extends beyond mere service provision to meaningful community support.

Stay tuned to LG Newsroom to see what other aspects of life the company is revolutionizing around the globe.

Contributed by LG Vietnam, LG India and LG Thailand

# # #