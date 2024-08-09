We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Electrifying Your Home, Creating A Better World
Home is where the heart is, and it’s also often the best place to start when you’re seeking to make a positive difference in the world. A prime example is the ‘home electrification’ trend, which, in a nutshell, helps drive sustainability by replacing fossil fuel-powered household appliances with cleaner and more efficient electricity-driven ones.
Home electrification includes the installation of electric appliances and heating and cooling systems, such as heat pumps, which transfer heat from one place to another by circulating refrigerant. Heat pumps provide the practical benefits of year-round indoor comfort and lower utility bills. When integrated with solar panels and battery storage systems, they take things a step further – empowering homeowners with energy independence and the ability to power their homes during outages.
According to a study published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Joule, electrification could reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the residential sector by 36 to 64 percent and cut overall GHG emissions in the U.S. by 5 to 9 percent.1 To accelerate the transition to electrification, many governments are now offering incentives and subsidies, such as those included in the U.S. government’s Inflation Reduction Act, to encourage the adoption of energy-efficient home technologies.2
Electrifying your home with LG brings the compelling advantages of the company’s industry-leading core-tech and extensive lineup of sophisticated, energy-efficient products. LG’s innovative core components, including reliable, high-efficiency motors, ensure unparalleled performance and energy-savings across a variety of home appliances.
The company also provides the seamless connectivity and easy energy management with ThinQ™ Energy, compatible with a comprehensive range of LG appliances and HVAC systems. The LG Home Energy Platform, centering on the Energy Storage System (ESS), optimizes energy usage to prevent waste and emissions, and enables smart control of connected home appliances.
Many of LG’s products, which help reduce carbon emissions and enhance energy efficiency, are eligible for rebates. From ENERGY STAR® certified induction cooktops to low energy-consumption, low-emissions HVAC systems, LG offers a diverse array of cutting-edge solutions that can drastically decrease household reliance on fossil fuels and boost efficiency at the same time. Among these are water heaters equipped with heat pumps, and innovative laundry solutions like the impressive WashCombo™ washer-dryer with Inverter HeatPump™.
Embracing home electrification is an investment in a cleaner, healthier future. With LG’s energy-efficient appliances and core technologies, you can transform your living space into an all-electric abode – shrinking your energy footprint, minimizing your environmental impact and making a positive difference in the world.
To learn more about LG’s solutions with energy efficiency for home electrification, stay tuned to LG Newsroom and White Paper on Home Electrification at LG HVAC Blog.
# # #
