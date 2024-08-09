Electrifying Your Home, Creating A Better World

According to a study published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Joule, electrification could reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the residential sector by 36 to 64 percent and cut overall GHG emissions in the U.S. by 5 to 9 percent.1 To accelerate the transition to electrification, many governments are now offering incentives and subsidies, such as those included in the U.S. government’s Inflation Reduction Act, to encourage the adoption of energy-efficient home technologies.2

