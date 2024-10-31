Empowering Communities: Transformative Solutions for Challenging Environments

Notably, the “Atrapanieblas” project held in the Peruvian city of Lima was recognized as this year’s most impactful initiative. It introduced an ingenious solution to combat water scarcity in a coastal desert region characterized by dense fog and low annual rainfall. The project involved installing a fog capture network in the mountainous coastal area, converting fog and overnight water vapor into clean, drinkable water for 85 local households.

“I was unaware that the fog I wake up to every morning could be harnessed to improve our daily lives. I’m delighted that we had the opportunity to come together, brainstorm ideas that could benefit our community, and see LG bring it to fruition,” said Pomela, a participant from the affected area.

Meanwhile, LG is supporting other potentially life-changing initiatives, such as the Hope Village project, which aids housing for vulnerable groups, and the LG-KOICA Hope TVET College, which provides free vocational education to low-income youth.

