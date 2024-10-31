We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Empowering Communities: Transformative Solutions for Challenging Environments
In alignment with its Better Life for All initiatives, LG is fostering sustainable growth in local communities around the world through the “LG Ambassador Challenge 2024,” which ran from February to October this year. Now in its 8th year, this initiative empowers local residents by bringing their ideas to life, recognizing that those who live in these challenging environments understand their needs best and how to address them with support.
The primary goal is to help locals achieve sustainable self-reliance by suggesting practical improvements tailored to their unique challenges, such as inadequate social facilities or poor educational standards. To assist them, LG collaborates on problem-solving projects designed to enhance their social and cultural living conditions.
To date, LG has implemented 76 successful projects in South Africa, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Peru, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Cambodia and Sri Lanka, significantly improving the quality of life for thousands of often-overlooked citizens around the globe.
This year’s program, held in Kenya, Peru, Bangladesh and the Philippines, successfully implemented 10 out of 377 submitted project proposals, evaluated based on their social impact and efficiency. In Bangladesh, a project focused on empowering women as a means of alleviating poverty. In the Philippines, a mobile visiting library was created to enhance access to books, providing invaluable knowledge to the community. In Kenya, an initiative was launched to improve IT education in rural areas, including Ntinyika primary school, equipping students with valuable IT skills for future success.
Notably, the “Atrapanieblas” project held in the Peruvian city of Lima was recognized as this year’s most impactful initiative. It introduced an ingenious solution to combat water scarcity in a coastal desert region characterized by dense fog and low annual rainfall. The project involved installing a fog capture network in the mountainous coastal area, converting fog and overnight water vapor into clean, drinkable water for 85 local households.
“I was unaware that the fog I wake up to every morning could be harnessed to improve our daily lives. I’m delighted that we had the opportunity to come together, brainstorm ideas that could benefit our community, and see LG bring it to fruition,” said Pomela, a participant from the affected area.
Meanwhile, LG is supporting other potentially life-changing initiatives, such as the Hope Village project, which aids housing for vulnerable groups, and the LG-KOICA Hope TVET College, which provides free vocational education to low-income youth.
