Enhancing Art Through Technology: LG OLED TVs Illuminate Masterpieces at Manila’s National Museum of Fine Arts
As an avid supporter of the arts and culture, LG Electronics is committed to enhancing life by integrating its groundbreaking technologies with some of the world’s most exquisite art pieces. By providing artists and gallery curators with the finest LG OLED TVs, considered by many as the ultimate digital canvas, LG enables a captivating and inspiring multi-sensory experience.
In the Philippines, LG partnered with the National Museum of Fine Arts in Manila to celebrate the 140th anniversary of Spoliarium, an iconic masterpiece by renowned Filipino painter Juan Luna. Coinciding with National Heritage Month, LG Philippines donated various products, including LG OLED TVs, to the museum to foster a deeper appreciation for the arts and enhance public access to the nation’s rich cultural heritage.
On May 27, a total of 118 local journalists gathered in the esteemed museum’s Old Senate Hall of the Philippines to witness the latest advancements in home entertainment, including the newest LG OLED evo TVs (G4 and C4 series). Powered by LG’s α (Alpha) 11 AI processor, which offers four times the performance of its predecessor, LG OLED evo TVs provides personalized experiences tailored to user preferences and viewing habits.
Throughout the elegant rooms of the National Museum of Fine Arts, various LG home entertainment products were on display, allowing visitors to see firsthand how LG brings out the best image quality with its deep blacks and vibrant colors.
The event also featured the LG Objet Collection Posé, a Lifestyle Screen designed to provide new interior design freedom for décor enthusiasts. With its angular, minimalist design and flexible installation options, Posé blends seamlessly into practically any space with exceptional ease. It even boasts LG’s immersive Gallery mode, which displays works of art or photos on its self-lit digital canvas, transforming any space into a sophisticated gallery.
In addition to the OLED-infused devices, LG showcased its QNED TVs, which offer enhanced contrast, brightness levels and detailed picture quality for exceptional viewing from every angle. For those looking to create the home theater of their dreams, LG soundbars were strategically placed around the museum to elevate the viewing experience with incredibly immersive surround sound.
This event highlighted LG’s full commitment to fusing technology with timeless art to unlock more engaging and impactful cultural experiences. Aligned with its Life’s Good promise, LG will continue to support initiatives that spark creativity, promote cultural exchanges and enhance the appreciation of arts and culture through smart life solutions built for all.
Contributed by LG Philippines
