ENJOY YOUR LG G6 TO THE MAXIMUM: THE DISPLAY

With the popularity of digital displays, it is becoming rarer and rarer to see commuters reading books or newspapers on the morning commute. But reading for an extended period of time on electronic screens can lead to eye fatigue. While the best solution to tired eyes is to take a break, LG offers a feature in the G6 that can help stave off tired eyes so you can get more done. Adopted from the LG G Pad III and the LG V20, users can manually adjust the display to four different modes – low, medium, high or black and white – to filter blue light, the cause of most eye strain.