[Executive Corner] Beyond Sales, Toward Partnership

The global B2B landscape is evolving rapidly. As technology becomes commoditized and ESG priorities gain prominence, our customers are no longer just comparing specs or prices. They’re seeking something more: partners who bring integrated value — efficiency, sustainability and long-term impact.

At LG, we’ve embraced this change. As the head of the Overseas Sales & Marketing Company, I’ve witnessed firsthand how the role of B2B sales is transforming. We’re moving beyond products to deliver comprehensive, co-designed solutions — particularly in areas like HVAC, information displays, smart factories and smart cities.

1. From Products to Solutions

We’re no longer just selling products — we’re providing solutions. Our “One LG” approach unites capabilities across the LG Group, enabling us to serve complex sectors like smart cities, hospitals and resorts with integrated offerings. Our dedicated One LG Integrated Offering Team collaborates directly with key decision-makers to understand their goals and design tailored, end-to-end solutions. For instance, we recently helped a global hotel chain overcome challenges by delivering a unified system that combined LG HVAC, information displays and commercial TVs — enhancing both guest experience and operational efficiency.