[Executive Corner] Driving HVAC Innovation for a Smarter, More Efficient Future

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) industry is undergoing a significant transformation, shifting towards AI-driven solutions, clean technology and highly-efficient systems tailored to diverse regional needs. Embracing this shift, LG is leveraging its outstanding core technologies, AI and intimate knowledge of different industries to deliver HVAC solutions for a smarter, more efficient future.

LG’s dynamic HVAC business continues to expand its market presence and capabilities, investing heavily in R&D to develop innovative technologies for a new generation of eco-responsible temperature control and air quality systems. Over the past three years, it has achieved double-digit annual sales growth, making it one of LG’s fastest-growing concerns and an important driver of the company’s substantial and ongoing success in the B2B sector.