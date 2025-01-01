Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
[Executive Corner] Driving HVAC Innovation for a Smarter, More Efficient Future

Beyond News 02/01/2025
A photo of James Lee, President of LG Electronics ES Company, smiling with his arms crossed

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) industry is undergoing a significant transformation, shifting towards AI-driven solutions, clean technology and highly-efficient systems tailored to diverse regional needs. Embracing this shift, LG is leveraging its outstanding core technologies, AI and intimate knowledge of different industries to deliver HVAC solutions for a smarter, more efficient future.

 

LG’s dynamic HVAC business continues to expand its market presence and capabilities, investing heavily in R&D to develop innovative technologies for a new generation of eco-responsible temperature control and air quality systems. Over the past three years, it has achieved double-digit annual sales growth, making it one of LG’s fastest-growing concerns and an important driver of the company’s substantial and ongoing success in the B2B sector.

A photo of multiple HVAC products with the LG logo on the rooftop

LG offers a comprehensive lineup of HVAC solutions optimized for a wide range of spaces, including residential, public, commercial and industrial. Its portfolio features large-capacity chillers – which are rapidly becoming the preferred choice for AI data centers where advanced and reliable heat management is essential – as well as an array of commercial and residential air conditioning systems. Utilizing cutting-edge technologies such as high-efficiency heat pumps, LG’s HVAC products provide outstanding cooling and heating performance and are widely acknowledged as effective electrification solutions suitable for replacing traditional fossil-fuel-driven systems.

A photo of LG Electronics' Global HVAC Academy in Boston(USA)

In recognition of its efforts to lessen the environmental impacts of its HVAC solutions, LG has been named the “Most Sustainable Brand” in the HVAC category by Green Builder Media, a respected North American media outlet focusing on eco-friendly construction. In the U.S. and other countries, the company has created “locally self-sufficient operation systems” that encompass all key HVAC business functions – from R&D to maintenance and repair – and are tailored to local needs.

A photo of James Lee, President of LG Electronics ES Company,at the front of the stage with a microphone

LG is also strongly committed to delivering dependable, energy-efficient heat pump solutions for regions affected by unrelentingly low temperatures. To this end, the company has established a global consortium focused on R&D for cold-climate heat pumps with bases currently operating in Alaska (U.S.), Oslo (Norway) and Harbin (China) – all places that endure frigid winter conditions.

Four photos of James Lee with HVAC experts and academic partners

Last September, LG hosted the first-ever meeting of the Global Heat Pump Consortium in Seoul, South Korea, where LG’s HVAC experts and academic partners gathered to discuss the collaborative projects being undertaken by each of the consortium’s regional clusters. In addition to the consortium’s R&D labs, LG operates five Air Solution Research Centers (with locations in South Korea, North America, Europe and India) and runs a total of 62 HVAC academics across 43 countries. These academies, which train over 30,000 engineers annually, are helping to support the global adoption of the company’s advanced HVAC technologies.

A view of the snow outside the home with LG HVAC products in front of the home

LG’s competitive edge in HVAC is driven by its unmatched “Core-Tech” capabilities. By developing essential components like compressors and motors in-house, LG strives to ensure that all of its products deliver the first-class reliability and efficiency that its customers have come to expect. Its oil-free centrifugal chillers incorporate LG-designed magnetic bearings, impellers, compressors and heat exchangers. These chillers also leverage LG’s highly evolved AI Engine to enable predictive control and to ensure outstanding stability and performance. LG’s AI Engine even provides intelligent surge prevention, a feature that is critical for data centers, where any interruption in operation can potentially mean inconvenience for millions.

A photo of James Lee, President of LG Electronics ES Company, leaning one arm on the table and smiling

With a solid foundation of R&D, a proven track record of innovation and a commitment to sustainability-focused design and management, LG continues to reinforce its reputation as the global leader in HVAC. From pioneering a new generation of data center cooling solutions to advancing high-efficiency heat pump technologies for harsh climates, the company is doing all that it can to help usher in a smarter, more efficient future.

 

By James Lee, President of LG Electronics ES Company

 

# # #

#2025
