[Executive Corner] Heart of LG’s Innovation: The Component Solution R&D Lab

Q: AI is transforming industries. How is LG Component Solution responding?

AI is rapidly becoming a cornerstone of our operations. We’ve introduced AI-driven technologies such as smart robots and 3D vision systems to automate tasks like heavy-load bin picking and small-part supply, enhancing both productivity and efficiency.

On the quality front, AI-based monitoring allows us to digitize and analyze inspection data in real time. Our AI vision system detects issues such as missing or mixed parts, reducing defect rates and lowering costs. We’ve also built a real-time simulation database for our production lines. This helps us analyze equipment utilization, optimize processes on the fly and enhance flexibility while minimizing waste.

Looking ahead, we aim to broaden our AI applications across the entire manufacturing process to drive further innovation and global competitiveness.

Q: Have AI technologies changed LG’s compressor and motor products?

Absolutely. AI and big data are accelerating the development of smarter, more efficient compressors and motors.

In the design phase, AI enables advanced simulations that enhance durability, performance and efficiency. More importantly, it allows our components to respond intelligently to real-world conditions.

While we previously focused on maximizing appliance performance, we’re now designing for what we call an “Effortless Life.” AI enables our systems to learn from users and adjust based on their behaviors and environments – delivering smarter performance and greater energy savings.

Ultimately, AI is helping us develop components that are not just high-performing, but intelligent and sustainable.

Q: ESG and sustainability are more important than ever. What progress has the R&D Lab made?

Sustainability has been a top priority under my leadership. We’ve introduced several initiatives to reduce carbon emissions throughout our manufacturing processes.

For example, we now use low-temperature pre-treatment liquids and paints for compressor painting, significantly lowering emissions compared to traditional methods. We’re also upgrading paint drying ovens with high-efficiency burners to further reduce energy consumption.

Through these and other efforts, we’re working to shrink our carbon footprint and demonstrate our commitment to responsible, sustainable innovation.