[Executive Corner] Insight Relations: Paving the Way for LG’s Future Vision

“While IR is traditionally understood as Investor Relations, I view it as Insight Relations.” LG CEO William Cho has often expressed this sentiment, and I wholeheartedly share his point of view. Over the last 25 years, I have dedicated considerable time to understanding the intricacies of the world’s capital markets, including a stint as an analyst in the IT and tech industry. My experiences have shown me that the active exchange of information and knowledge between companies and investors is essential for mutual success. Today, I take great joy and satisfaction in seeing our company make a significant impact in the market and among investors by presenting our latest business strategies. Being part of this new leap forward is truly gratifying.