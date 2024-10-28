We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[Executive Corner] Insight Relations: Paving the Way for LG’s Future Vision
“While IR is traditionally understood as Investor Relations, I view it as Insight Relations.” LG CEO William Cho has often expressed this sentiment, and I wholeheartedly share his point of view. Over the last 25 years, I have dedicated considerable time to understanding the intricacies of the world’s capital markets, including a stint as an analyst in the IT and tech industry. My experiences have shown me that the active exchange of information and knowledge between companies and investors is essential for mutual success. Today, I take great joy and satisfaction in seeing our company make a significant impact in the market and among investors by presenting our latest business strategies. Being part of this new leap forward is truly gratifying.
Last year, we announced a major business transformation, unveiling our vision to become a “Smart Life Solution Company” that connects customer experiences across home, commercial spaces, mobility and even the metaverse. To achieve this, we have set ourselves the “Triple Seven” target: seeking to reach seven percent average growth rate, seven percent operating profit and an enterprise multiple (EV/EBITDA) of seven, all by 2030. We also plan to invest over KRW 50 trillion for qualitative growth by the beginning of the next decade.
Naturally, the attention of Korean and global investors and analysts began to focus on our enterprise value. Numerous questions were raised regarding the foundation and substance of our “Smart Life Solutions,” our growth potential and whether the announced changes were valuable enough to warrant the long-term investment of assets. As an analyst who has witnessed LG’s various transformations and efforts over the years, the initial market reaction was entirely understandable.
Building on “responsibility” and “authentic communication,” which have been upheld as core values of investor relations (IR) for decades, we have expanded the involvement and role of top management, thereby enhancing trust in our corporate activities. We have also significantly improved policies aimed at increasing shareholder value. In addition, we are expanding efforts to contribute to the healthy development of capital markets from a macro perspective.
Communication Leadership
As the shift in business direction marks a critical turning point with regard to the company’s future blueprint, it was only natural for those leading the changes to step forward and take on the role of “communicators.” Accordingly, starting with the announcement of the “Future Vision 2030” in July last year, our CEO, CFO and other top executives have engaged in open and candid communications at key IR events, such as the general shareholders’ meeting, corporate briefings for global investors and investor forums. Beginning this year, the regular earnings conference calls, which were previously led by IR and business unit management, are now overseen directly by the CFO.
Active Policy Changes to Improve Shareholder Value
In addition, we announced a new three-year dividend policy (covering fiscal years 2024 to 2026) earlier this year aimed at enhancing shareholder value. This policy includes changes such as adjusting the dividend record date, changing the dividend cycle, setting a minimum base dividend and increasing the dividend payout ratio.
In August, we became the first among the affiliates of Korea’s top 10 conglomerates to announce a value-up participation disclosure aimed at enhancing corporate value. On October 22, we announced our “Corporate Value-Up Program,” a master plan to boost shareholder value and normalize the company’s valuation. To enhance predictability for investors, we will continue with the base (minimum) dividend of KRW 1,000 per share and semi-annual dividends, which both began this year, while also considering quarterly dividends in the future.
Growth with the Market
Most people reading this article are likely well aware that companies, investors and the market are interconnected in an organic relationship. LG Electronics aims for healthy, mutual growth with the capital market. To this end, we have developed an IR Activity Management System that quantitatively analyzes IR activities for publicly listed companies and are sharing our operational know-how both internally and externally. Additionally, we have been collaborating with the Korea Investor Relations Service (KIRS) for several years, giving lectures on the direction of IR activities related to ESG (environmental, social and governance) and consistently contributing to the development of the capital market.
Personally, as an analyst, I take great pride in sharing the knowledge and expertise I have accumulated from working at various companies and, through this, contributing to the positive cycle of market development alongside my colleagues.
Earlier this month, we were honored with the Financial Services Commission Chairman’s Award (Grand Prize), the highest award in the corporate category, at the 2024 Korea IR Awards hosted by the KIRS.* The award holds great significance as it acknowledges our contributions to maintaining systematic and sincere communications with the market, as well as our efforts to secure a stable investment base as recognized by capital market authorities and various experts.
Going forward, we will continue our commitment to proactive and genuine communication across all business activities to further build investor trust. I, too, will continue to strive to establish LG as an “Insight Leader” that drives healthy, mutual growth for the market, companies and investors alike.
By Park Won-jae, vice president and head of IR Division at LG Electronics
# # #
* Hosted by KIRS under the Korea Exchange since 2001, the Korea IR Awards are presented annually to companies and individuals who have contributed to the healthy development of capital markets through effectively IR activities. Companies and individuals recommended by analysts and institutional investors are selected through a rigorous evaluation process conducted by a professional review panel and a selection committee.