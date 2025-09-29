We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[Executive Corner] Leading the Game: How LG Became Spain’s #1 in Professional LED Technology at Sports Venues
When fans walk into a stadium, they expect more than just a game or a show – they expect to feel part of something bigger. In Spain, this new era of immersive sports and entertainment has two shining examples: the Riyahd Air Metropolitano in Madrid and the Roig Arena in Valencia. At both venues, we at LG are helping write a new chapter in the digital transformation of sports, leading a technological revolution that redefines how every moment is experienced.
What sets us apart is not only our leadership as the No. 1 provider of professional LED technology in Spain,* but also our ability to turn every project into a unique digital ecosystem. We don’t just install screens – we create living platforms where image, software and infrastructure work together to make every corner of a venue come alive.
Riyahd Air Metropolitano: An Icon in Transformation
In Madrid, our collaboration with Atlético de Madrid has transformed the Riyahd Air Metropolitano into a stadium that breathes innovation. The exterior and interior now form a dynamic canvas of light and color, amplifying the atmosphere of every moment.
At the top, our state-of-the-art Mesh LED envelops the stadium in a 360-degree visual spectacle, amplifying the excitement of every goal and every play and making the roar of the fans even more powerful and unforgettable.
Roig Arena: A New Global Benchmark
In Valencia, the Roig Arena was envisioned as one of the most advanced arenas in the world. At the heart stands our technological gem: the high-resolution video scoreboard. This giant screen, bearing the LG seal of innovation, offers precise sharpness and color uniformity that allow every replay, every stat and every detail of the game to be seen with astonishing clarity throughout the stands. But it does much more than display scores – it syncs with lighting, sound and dynamic content to turn every key moment into a cinematic experience.
Around it, the perimeter LED ribbon and the iconic outdoor screen, The Eye, complete a digital ecosystem that extends the excitement beyond the venue, placing Valencia at the forefront of Europe as a venue for top-level competitions and events.
Digitalization as a Driver of Change
In both Madrid and Valencia, we’re showing that digitalizing stadiums isn’t just about impressive visuals – it’s about smarter management, new ways to communicate and deeper connections with audiences. These venues are flexible platforms that can adapt to matches, concerts, cultural shows or corporate events. And for sponsors, they open new doors to engage with the public in more personal, real-time ways.
Shaping the Future Through Leadership
In recent years, we’ve been proud to contribute to nearly thirty sports venues in Spain, from stadiums and arenas to the Rafa Nadal Academy and local gyms. With a 45 percent share of the professional LED market in Spain in the first quarter of 2025,* and the trust of eight out of ten major Spanish stadiums, we are not just equipping venues – we are redefining the live event experience.
However, this leadership isn’t built on technology alone. It comes from people – the talent, passion and dedication of nearly 240 professionals at LG Spain. From engineering to sales, logistics to marketing, every department has played a vital role in making these projects a reality.
Each installation is a milestone that brings Spain a little closer to the global forefront of sports and entertainment technology. Our expertise also extends beyond Spain, to iconic venues like Wembley Stadium in London, Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt and Jan Breydel Stadium in Belgium.
At LG, we believe life is richer when emotions are lived intensely. That’s why our mission is to make every fan, in every seat, feel that Life’s Good – and why we believe the future of sports and entertainment venues is already here.
By Jaime de Jaraíz, president of LG Electronics Iberia
* Source: OMDIA. Data on the professional LED display market in Spain, published up to June 2025, based on installed volume (in square meters) during 2024 and the first quarter of 2025. LG Electronics has not participated in the preparation of this study. For more information, visit: www.omdia.com