[Executive Corner] Redefining the Road with ACP and AI: How LG, Xbox and Zoom Are Powering the In-Car Experience

LG Automotive Content Platform: Driving the Future of In-Cabin Connectivity

As Chris Jo highlighted, we have extended webOS – trusted across 240 million devices worldwide – into vehicles with our webOS-based Automotive Content Platform (ACP). This enables automakers to deliver rich multimedia experiences such as OTT streaming, cloud gaming and video conferencing on a global scale. With full UI/UX customization and new revenue opportunities, the webOS platform is moving beyond the living room and shaping the future of the mobility ecosystem.

Xbox: Cloud Gaming Hits the Road

For Xbox, this partnership is an exciting moment, finding a new way to bring the joy of gaming to more people. Chris Lee, Vice President of Marketing at Xbox, noted the challenge of bringing the Xbox experience from TVs into cars, particularly around performance and seamless integration.