EXPERIENCE THE MAGIC OF SPATIAL AUDIO WITH LG 360 CAM

The LG 360 CAM is already offering 360-degree visuals. Now, with the latest software update, it will also provide the respective audio format called Spatial Audio.

Being equipped with three mics, the LG 360 CAM is one of very few 360-degree cameras providing horizontal surround sound experience. Moreover, with the addition of our software update, the sound experience goes even one step further to immersive 3D. This is Spatial Audio — which means the sound changes depending upon which direction you turn. It’s as if you’re standing in the center of the video.

The LG 360 CAM is the world’s first compact 360-degree camera to offer this innovative feature. It’s also the first such device to support both YouTube Spatial Audio and 360-degree video in a single camera solution.