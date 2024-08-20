Explore a World of Life-Enriching Innovations and Interior Design Trends at CASACOR 2024

In Isabela Akkari’s healthy café, Flávia Burin and Bruna Monetti of Studio HA sought to answer the question: ‘What ancestors do we want to be?’ With this reflection, the exceptionally talented architects created a space that values beauty and offers hope, using warm shades of pink, fluid forms, fabric ceilings and settings that encourage closeness between people.

Led by chef Isabela Akkari, the cafe not only promoted healthy eating but also featured all of LG’s cutting-edge technology. This includes the Smart LG Inverter Inverse Refrigerator, one of the most economical inverse refrigerators on the market; the LG Grill NeoChef microwave, the only microwave with connectivity; and the LG InstaView Stove, which lights up the interior with just two touches.