We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Explore a World of Life-Enriching Innovations and Interior Design Trends at CASACOR 2024
-
extension : zipimages_9845400559.zip
-
extension : imgLG_CASACOR2024-1.jpg
-
extension : imgLG_CASACOR2024-2.jpg
-
extension : imgLG_CASACOR2024-3.jpg
-
extension : imgLG_CASACOR2024-4.png
-
extension : imgLG_CASACOR2024-5.jpg
-
extension : imgLG_CASACOR2024-6.jpg
-
extension : imgLG_CASACOR2024-7.jpg
-
extension : imgLG_CASACOR2024-8.jpg
-
extension : imgLG_CASACOR2024-9.jpg
For the seventh consecutive year, LG served as the exclusive technology partner of CASACOR SP, the Americas’ leading cultural platform for architecture, landscaping, art and interior design. The 37th edition of CASACOR was held in São Paulo, where LG showcased an impressive array of 180 products across 45 inspiring spaces. Reaching record attendance with an estimated 128,000 visitors, CASCOR 2024 was hosted in one of the most important architectural landmarks in the city. Designed 63 years ago by architect David Libeskind, the venue features more than 10,000 square meters of built area.
To mark the occasion, over 80 journalists and influencers were invited to Casa Ñe’é LG, the company’s launch event house, which featured the most innovative creations in the market today. Designed by respected architect Nildo José, the 377-square-meter brand space offered a profound reflection on what makes us human. The Né’é in Casa Ñe’é LG is Guarani – a language of the indigenous group of South America (Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and Bolivia) – meaning “soul,” representing the vital spirit that sustains life and the essence of everything.
The hall’s welcoming atmosphere came in large part from the company’s stylish ARTCOOL™ Gallery air conditioner and expansive screen, which is comprised of four Transparent OLED displays that leverage several million self-illuminating pixels to illustrate the project’s story in unprecedented detail.
The living room featured LG OLED M3, the world’s first-ever wireless TV. This stunning 97-inch TV comes with the Zero Connect Box, which wirelessly transmits video and audio signals at 4K 120Hz via a fast Wi-Fi connection. The M3 also boasts LG’s One Wall Design, allowing it to mount flush to the wall for a heightened sense of sophistication.
Also on display was the newest LG OLED evo C4, equipped with the AI α9 Gen 7 that significantly enhances performance. In line with LG’s renowned lineup of OLED TVs, this model also features the ultra-slim One Wall Design for a minimalist look and feel.
Casa Ñe’é LG was fully equipped with all the essential appliances: LG InstaView Side by Side smart refrigerator with Craft Ice, LG NeoChef microwave with exclusive Scan to Cook feature, LG Studio electric oven and the InstaView stove.
Top architect Leticia Nannetti was tasked with designing the laundry room with functionality at its core. She delivered this by beautifully integrating the LG WashTower, a premium appliance that fosters moments of interaction, into the interior design to harmonize with the ambiance, evoke sentimental memories and celebrate diversity.
In Isabela Akkari’s healthy café, Flávia Burin and Bruna Monetti of Studio HA sought to answer the question: ‘What ancestors do we want to be?’ With this reflection, the exceptionally talented architects created a space that values beauty and offers hope, using warm shades of pink, fluid forms, fabric ceilings and settings that encourage closeness between people.
Led by chef Isabela Akkari, the cafe not only promoted healthy eating but also featured all of LG’s cutting-edge technology. This includes the Smart LG Inverter Inverse Refrigerator, one of the most economical inverse refrigerators on the market; the LG Grill NeoChef microwave, the only microwave with connectivity; and the LG InstaView Stove, which lights up the interior with just two touches.
Sonah Lee, LG Brazil’s head of marketing, at LG Day
Open to visitors until July 28 at São Paulo’s Conjunto Nacional, Casa Ñe’é LG was a great demonstration of how LG’s innovative products can be incorporated into beautiful spaces, providing technological solutions that make daily life simpler and even more efficient.
Contributed by LG Brazil
# # #