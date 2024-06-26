We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Exploring the World of Premium Design at the Signature Kitchen Suite Showroom in Milan
Milan Design Week, also known as Salone del Mobile, is the world’s preeminent furniture and design fair. Held in Italy’s famous fashion capital, it is a truly global showcase of innovation, creativity and luxurious style. Amidst this year’s celebration of inspiring and aspirational home living, LG presented its latest premium built-in products, including collaborations with renowned designers, at the Signature Kitchen Suite Showroom on Milan’s Piazza Cavour.
Open since 2020, the showroom artfully exhibits the sleek offerings of the Signature Kitchen Suite while introducing visitors to the brand’s True to Food philosophy. This stylish space, where tradition meets innovation, spans three levels – ground floor, basement and mezzanine – each featuring stellar Signature Kitchen Suite built-ins designed and made to the most exacting standards. The advanced appliances on display are complemented by a nature-inspired décor designed by Calvi Brambilla, an esteemed multidisciplinary design studio based in Milan.
One of the showroom’s special zones cleverly evokes the natural beauty of Italy through the use of Milano Pink, a warm, soothing color inspired by the pink hues that adorn the Alps when viewed from Milan at sunset. Visitors can experience the unique value of Signature Kitchen Suite and LG home appliances firsthand by exploring the showroom’s Food Academy and simulated domestic spaces, which include a kitchen, living room, bedroom and laundry room.
Structured around the theme of the Art of Precision, the showroom compellingly conveys the Signature Kitchen Suite design philosophy through a hand-picked selection of artworks and engaging experiential programs. Visitors can discover different examples of the ‘art of precision’ via the exhibit’s Master Craftsmen encounters, where a flavorist, a watchmaker, a baker and a glazier each demonstrate the level of care and skill that LG’s premium built-in brand has come to represent.
A delightful display of delicate origami decorations, which greets guests as they enter the showroom’s reception area, serves as another symbolic tie to the craftsman-like quality of Signature Kitchen Suite appliances. The origami pieces are accompanied by dozens of bottles containing artisanal vanilla essence, each with its own unique aroma.
Coinciding with Milan Design Week, LG showcased a variety of stunning appliances brought to life through its collaborations with high-end furniture brands and design groups. This year, acclaimed furniture designer and architect Patricia Urquiola, known around the world for iconic designs such as the Dudet Chair and Sengu Table, partnered with LG to create a new masterpiece for Signature Kitchen Suite. Visitors to the Signature Kitchen Suite Showroom have the privilege of seeing Urquiola and LG’s ultra-chic undercounter modular refrigerator in person.
A seamless fit for both kitchens and living rooms, Urquiola’s unerringly elegant creation aligns with the popular home and interior design trend of blurring the boundaries between living spaces. Resembling a sophisticated cabinet or set of drawers,the refrigerator offers custom size and color choices to suit the specific needs and preferences of each customer. Its upper compartment can be used for the efficient storage of bottled water, beer, wine (or other beverages) and even cosmetics, while its lower compartment functions as a convenient freezer.
Another aesthetically-unimpeachable appliance that debuted during Salone del Mobile was the Signature Kitchen Suite Wine Cabin. A collaboration between LG and m2atlier, a Milan-based architectural design group, this remarkable piece provides temperature-controlled wine storage in its lower compartment, storage space for wine glasses and bottles in its upper compartment, and a beautiful cigar box in between.
The Wine Cabin’s central rotating base supports a structure that can be customized with different finishes. Encased in micro-ribbed glass, the effortlessly luxe m2atlier design was conceived as a “precious container” for the Signature Kitchen Suite under-shelf wine cellar.
From creative collaborations with leading designers to carefully curated exhibits, the Signature Kitchen Suite Showroom in Milan celebrates the essence of design, technology and luxury living.
