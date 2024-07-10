From Detection to Recovery: “Together Against Cancer” Initiative Empowers Full Circle of Care

Life can surprise you with unexpected detours, like a wrong turn on a familiar journey. We frequently take our health for granted, only to find it placing an unforeseen burden on ourselves and our families. Cancer, the second leading cause of death worldwide, can appear out of the dark and change our lives at any moment. Although early detection is crucial in getting a step ahead of the disease, not everyone has access to the necessary screenings or care to give them the best chance to beat it.

A recent study* revealed India’s declining health, especially the rising cases of cancer. There are now 100 cases for every 100,000 people, which is expected to rise above the global average in the next few years – from 1.39 million in 2020 to 1.57 million by 2025.