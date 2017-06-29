GET THE MOST OUT OF YOUR OKJA VIEWING PARTY WITH LG OLED TV

LG’s OLED TVs are future-proofed to the hilt with full compatibility with both Dolby VisionTM and Dolby Atmos that future movies will be capable of supporting. Leveraging the high-dynamic range innovation that powers Dolby’s most advanced cinemas around the world, Dolby Vision transforms the TV experience in the home by delivering greater brightness and contrast, as well as a fuller palette of rich colors using dynamic metadata and Dolby’s intelligent display mapping engine in each playback device. In addition, all 2017 LG OLED TVs support Dolby Atmos, which deliver theater-quality sound right to your living room. Dolby Atmos delivers an immersive sound experience that places and moves audio anywhere around you, including overhead, so that viewers feel as if they are in the middle of the story. With this state-of-the-art sound system, viewers are transported inside the action, creating a true sense of immersion.