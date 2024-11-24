Harnessing the Power of Optimism Across Mexico

The “Optimism your feed” playlist features a wide collection of original content aimed at uplifting spirits and spreading hope. By engaging with this playlist, users can teach the algorithm to curate their feeds with similar positive material. Within just three weeks of its launch, the playlist amassed over 1.2 billion views across various social media platforms, demonstrating its widespread appeal and resonance with audiences around the globe.

While this campaign seeks to inject positivity into social media, traditional broadcast news often focuses on more serious narratives. In Mexico, for instance, news outlets frequently spotlight stories of violence and organized crime, fostering an atmosphere of sadness and anger that can overshadow positive messages. To counter this trend and promote the brand promise of Life’s Good through traditional media, LG Mexico partnered with Milenio Television, the country’s largest TV news network, to launch a local campaign series titled “Good News Is Also News.”