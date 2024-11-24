We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Harnessing the Power of Optimism Across Mexico
At LG, the philosophy of Life’s Good revolves around promoting positivity and encouraging individuals to adopt an optimistic outlook on life. In alignment with this mission, the company launched the “Optimism your feed” campaign earlier this year. This initiative aims to break the cycle of negativity often perpetuated by social media algorithms, infusing online spaces with a refreshing wave of lighthearted cheer.
The “Optimism your feed” playlist features a wide collection of original content aimed at uplifting spirits and spreading hope. By engaging with this playlist, users can teach the algorithm to curate their feeds with similar positive material. Within just three weeks of its launch, the playlist amassed over 1.2 billion views across various social media platforms, demonstrating its widespread appeal and resonance with audiences around the globe.
While this campaign seeks to inject positivity into social media, traditional broadcast news often focuses on more serious narratives. In Mexico, for instance, news outlets frequently spotlight stories of violence and organized crime, fostering an atmosphere of sadness and anger that can overshadow positive messages. To counter this trend and promote the brand promise of Life’s Good through traditional media, LG Mexico partnered with Milenio Television, the country’s largest TV news network, to launch a local campaign series titled “Good News Is Also News.”
To date, the series has showcased eight true stories of resilience and hope, reminding viewers that there is more to life than negative headlines. Good news exists – and it deserves to be shared. Filled with optimism and love, this initiative has resonated with the public, garnering views and positive feedback across social media and the network’s streaming platforms.
The premiere episode features the inspiring journey of two members of the “Pinche Gringo BBQ” team, illustrating how passion and determination can turn dreams into reality. The second installment highlights a street juggler from Mexico City, known as “Corbatín,” who shares his own uplifting story.
The third episode introduces Violeta, a teacher at the LG-supported NGO “Villa de las Niñas,” who, despite facing personal loss and hardship, bravely confronts challenges and embraces the future. Following this, the fourth story, “Just Good News,” emphasizes the power individuals have to fill their social media feeds with positivity and joy. This episode aligns with the global “Optimism your feed” campaign, focusing on how algorithms can be trained to deliver uplifting stories when viewers choose to engage with positive content.
The fifth episode, titled “Seres Libres,” spotlights an animal sanctuary in Mexico City dedicated to rescuing and caring for abandoned and mistreated animals. This story illustrates how the Life’s Goodmessage extends to all living beings, underscoring the importance of compassion and care for the natural world.
The sixth and latest installment tells the story of Litine, a Haitian migrant who arrives in Mexico in search of a better life. His journey exemplifies how brave optimism can help overcome obstacles, as he continues to pursue his dreams with a positive mindset while working at a convenience store.
Through nationwide broadcasts, Milenio Television has shared the optimistic message of Life’s Goodwith over 350 million people. This partnership encourages locals to embrace a positive outlook and apply the “Optimism your feed” initiative to all aspects of life – because, indeed, Life’s Good.
Contributed by LG Mexico
# # #