We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Home Swing Home: Redefining My Desk Décor With LG’s Smart Monitor Swing
Great design doesn’t stand still. It moves with you, blending seamlessly into your daily routine and elevating ordinary spaces into places of inspiration. That’s why we created the LG Smart Monitor Swing – a monitor that flows between productivity and relaxation, turning a focused workspace into a cozy spot to unwind. True to its name, the Swing moves freely, letting you tilt, swivel and adjust the angle or distance to fit your lifestyle.
Closer For Work, Farther For Play
Why “Swing”? Because its name says it all – freedom and versatility. A desk is no longer just a place for work. Swing boosts productivity when you need to focus, and just as easily transforms the space into a cozy, relaxing corner when it’s time to unwind.
Work Smarter With Precision and Clarity
The moment you get closer to Swing is when it’s time to work. Its Dynamic Tone Mapping, which delivers a wide view and true-to-original visuals, makes it an ideal choice for those who frequently edit photos and videos. The large 32-inch 4K UHD (3840×2160) IPS touchscreen offers exceptional detail, providing greater satisfaction for creators who demand precision. What makes it even better is Swing’s flexibility–it can be adjusted freely to fit your body, allowing you to maintain the most comfortable posture at all times.
This balance of power and precision is exactly what creators value. @jennyhomemood described the Swing’s image quality as “almost like using an oversized smartphone,” adding that its clarity made it especially useful for video editing and monitoring.
Likewise, @kim___hihi__7878 highlighted its easy mobility, noting how she uses it seamlessly in the living room, kitchen and bedroom. She especially praised the touchscreen and mirroring features, which allow her to project a small laptop screen onto the larger display at eye level for a far more comfortable experience.
Smartphones have made us fluent in touch. Swing takes that same ease and brings it to your desk, with button-free, intuitive control that feels natural and effortlessly convenient.
Relax at a Distance, Control With Ease
Moving seamlessly between the living room, kitchen and bedroom, the Swing also fits naturally into any lifestyle after working hours. For @haneul__home, the Swing fits perfectly into her lifestyle. From working at her sewing machine, to checking recipes in the kitchen, to relaxing with a movie, she found it useful everywhere. She also noted how it enhances her home décor, blending seamlessly into any space while adding a premium touch.
Even after work, the Swing stays with you. Sometimes all you need is a little distance – and Swing makes it effortless to move closer or farther with smooth, fluid motion. With the included remote, convenience is always within reach. Plus, the LG ThinQ app turns your smartphone into a controller, so there’s no need to carry an extra remote from room to room.
Tilt and Swivel to Follow Your Eyes, Match Your Posture
Swing puts people at the center. You don’t have to adjust yourself to the monitor – the monitor adjusts to you. With finely tuned joints, Swing follows your gaze and adapts to your posture, giving you the freedom to set it exactly the way you want.
My Personalized Tilt – Comfort, Even When You Lie Back
This adaptability is what makes Swing feel like a personal companion in daily life. To @jennyhomemood, this adaptability makes the Swing feels like a personal companion, keeping her company at the table when eating alone or adjusting to different angles during workouts. Whether lying in bed or sitting at your desk, the tilt function allows you to change the angle until it feels just right, ensuring your neck and shoulders stay comfortable.
Whether lying down or sitting up, Swing adjusts to the angle that feels just right. Thanks to its tilt function, your neck and shoulders stay comfortable no matter the situation.
Swivel with You, Share the View
Watching a movie with family, working alongside a friend or sharing a screen during a meeting – this is where Swing’s swivel function shines. No need to drag a chair or shift your posture. Just give the screen a gentle turn, and you’re ready to share.
Its smooth, effortless swivel not only makes collaboration more efficient but also brings people closer – strengthening bonds with colleagues, friends and family alike.
Sit, Stand or Lounge, Comfort Tailored to You
The Swing offers height adjustment of up to 329mm, providing comfort that perfectly matches your eye level and posture. Use it while sitting at a desk, standing, lying down or even sitting on the floor with children.
Especially for those accustomed to floor seating – common in Korean homes – the Swing adapts beautifully. Whether leaning back on a sofa or sitting low to the ground, the monitor adjusts effortlessly to your eye line. With this flexibility, Swing’s appeal only grows stronger, making it the perfect fit for any lifestyle.
Reflecting on her own experience, @haneul__home noted that being able to adjust the angle and height made a tangible difference: she felt less strain on her shoulders and neck, and appreciated that the monitor could be set at the ideal eye level not only for herself but also for her children.
The right height alone can make a big difference in reducing body fatigue. With its flexible comfort, Swing adapts not only to work and relaxation but also to every member of the family – from small children to adults – making it the perfect fit for everyone.
Desk To Task, Work To Life – All With Free Beauty
While many products may look similar on the surface, Swing stands apart with design details that go beyond what meets the eye. Co-created by LG’s designers and engineers, it reflects a level of precision and craftsmanship that becomes more evident the longer you use it. The seamless harmony of function and design elevates the quality of everyday life.
Swing proves why LG is the true pioneer of the mobile stand category. Countless reviews highlight the difference: “You can tell it’s LG just by the stand – others are mere imitations,” and “It’s the attention to every tiny detail that sets it on another level.”
Echoing this, @ijuyeon157 emphasized how effortlessly the Swing moves around the house thanks to its five-wheel base. She praised its clean, minimalist white design that brightens up her home, and its flexibility to adapt to different needs – from her son’s studies to her own movie time. For her, Swing was the only product that could adjust so precisely to every situation.
Saying that life changes with just a new monitor is no exaggeration. The LG Smart Monitor Swing is the pinnacle of desk-terior – elevating not only function but also every task beyond the desk.
Now it’s your turn to create a space that feels truly yours. Why not make it a “Home Swing Home”?
# # #