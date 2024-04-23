How LG OLED Explores Sonic and Visual Realms of Artistry at Venice Biennale

“I’ve never had the chance to work with screens on a scale like this – more than sixty displays,” said Akomfrah, sharing his excitement and enthusiasm regarding the exhibition. “I’m truly delighted to collaborate with LG OLED to bring my artistic vision to life.”

Akomfrah’s artwork promises an immersive exploration of multifaceted topics from the historical portrayal of racialized bodies to species extinction, colonial narratives, urban rewilding, the auditory landscape of climate justice and the evolution of music. His evocative works serve as a manifesto for listening as a form of activism and explore postcolonial stories of how humans have adapted throughout history.