How LG OLED Explores Sonic and Visual Realms of Artistry at Venice Biennale
Dive into a thought-provoking expedition of artistic narratives with LG OLED and widely respected artist and filmmaker Sir John Akomfrah at the 60th International Art Exhibition at La Biennale di Venezia 2024. Underscoring LG’s commitment to inspiring audiences and empowering artists, this collaboration with Akomfrah captivates visitors with an exemplary illustration of the fusion of art and technology.
“I’ve never had the chance to work with screens on a scale like this – more than sixty displays,” said Akomfrah, sharing his excitement and enthusiasm regarding the exhibition. “I’m truly delighted to collaborate with LG OLED to bring my artistic vision to life.”
Akomfrah’s artwork promises an immersive exploration of multifaceted topics from the historical portrayal of racialized bodies to species extinction, colonial narratives, urban rewilding, the auditory landscape of climate justice and the evolution of music. His evocative works serve as a manifesto for listening as a form of activism and explore postcolonial stories of how humans have adapted throughout history.
Akomfrah’s choice of LG OLED sets the stage for his boldest and most ambitious commission to date, ‘Listening All Night To The Rain,’ a contemplative digital art experience featuring audiovisual narratives from human history. The exhibition compels the audience to engage in an active relationship with the artwork, to look beyond the surface and truly listen to the message the artist aims to convey.
“The show is impossible without LG OLED because I cannot achieve the balance of light and color and proportions in this place in any other way,” Akomfrah explains as he describes the instrumental role of the display in the exhibition. “LG OLED allows for a certain kind of intimacy with my show in a way that couldn’t have been accomplished in another way.”
Comprised of both newly filmed and archival moving-image fragments, newsreel footage, audio and text pieces, the featured artwork adopts Akomfrah’s signature multi-layered ‘bricolage’ style, filling the exhibition space to create a richly immersive experience.
Showcasing his distinctive style, LG OLED exquisitely presents Akomfrah’s artwork through film, sound and time-based works across multiple OLED displays. Attendees are sure to be mesmerized by the realistic landscapes showcased as interlocking, multi-media installations and stand-alone displays.
He also notes that using LG OLED allows for more control over light and color than ever before. LG OLED ideally enhances the final ensemble of the installation; the image, sound and advanced audiovisual capabilities of LG OLED enrich the depth and realism of the artworks’ sensory elements, guiding viewers as they navigate through the visually stunning and intellectually stimulating experience.
“LG OLED is thrilled to collaborate with the esteemed artist, Sir John Akomfrah, who through the medium of video, evokes sincere emotions and communicates with the world,” says Kate Oh, vice president of the Brand Communication Division at LG Home Entertainment Company. “We are committed to supporting artists like Akomfrah who inspire and captivate audiences with a deep understanding of the intersection between art and technology. By continuing to partner with globally acclaimed artists, we aim to elevate LG OLED’s prominence and pioneer more achievements as the ultimate digital canvas that inspires the world of art.”
Visitors to the Venice Biennale can experience “Listening All Night To The Rain” at the British Pavilion from April 20 to November 24. Explore the exciting realm of LG OLED ART by visiting the website for all the brand’s latest captivating collaborations.
