How True Wireless and LG Gallery+ Transform the TV into a Digital Art Masterpiece

Television has long been a canvas for visual storytelling, but today it has evolved into something far more immersive. At LG, we’re redefining what a TV can be – transforming the screen into a seamless platform for art, creativity and personal expression.

This transformation is first and foremost enabled by LG TV’s unrivaled picture quality. With LG OLED’s self-lit pixels delivering perfect blacks and infinite contrast, our displays provide the ultimate digital canvas, capable of reproducing the most delicate textures and vibrant colors exactly as the artist intended.

Building on this visual excellence are LG’s True Wireless technology and LG Gallery+, our new visual curation service available on every 2025 LG TV in more than 150 countries. Together, they turn the TV into a wall-mounted masterpiece, blending effortlessly into any space while giving users direct access to world-class art.

Perhaps the most compelling expression of this idea is the LG SIGNATURE OLED T, a 77-inch transparent display that pairs ultra-sharp 4K OLED picture quality with complete wireless freedom through LG’s proprietary True Wireless technology. The product recently earned a Best of Innovation Award from the Consumer Technology Association ahead of CES 2026, and it reflects a growing shift: TVs are becoming part of interior design as well as a medium for creative expression.

A World of Art Where You Are

Built on the award-winning webOS platform, LG Gallery+ offers more than 4,500 curated image and video content ranging from timeless classics to modern artwork, gaming landscapes and personal photo uploads. With adaptive smart features and personalization options, it lets users instantly reshape the atmosphere of a room – whether setting a mood for a celebration or enjoying a quiet Sunday morning.

LG’s collaboration with the National Gallery in London brings iconic works from internationally recognized artists into the home through LG Gallery+. The service continues to grow, offering a unique way for people to explore, curate and enjoy art in everyday life – such as starting the day bathed in the vivid colors of Van Gogh’s A Wheatfield.