How True Wireless and LG Gallery+ Transform the TV into a Digital Art Masterpiece
Television has long been a canvas for visual storytelling, but today it has evolved into something far more immersive. At LG, we’re redefining what a TV can be – transforming the screen into a seamless platform for art, creativity and personal expression.
This transformation is first and foremost enabled by LG TV’s unrivaled picture quality. With LG OLED’s self-lit pixels delivering perfect blacks and infinite contrast, our displays provide the ultimate digital canvas, capable of reproducing the most delicate textures and vibrant colors exactly as the artist intended.
Building on this visual excellence are LG’s True Wireless technology and LG Gallery+, our new visual curation service available on every 2025 LG TV in more than 150 countries. Together, they turn the TV into a wall-mounted masterpiece, blending effortlessly into any space while giving users direct access to world-class art.
Perhaps the most compelling expression of this idea is the LG SIGNATURE OLED T, a 77-inch transparent display that pairs ultra-sharp 4K OLED picture quality with complete wireless freedom through LG’s proprietary True Wireless technology. The product recently earned a Best of Innovation Award from the Consumer Technology Association ahead of CES 2026, and it reflects a growing shift: TVs are becoming part of interior design as well as a medium for creative expression.
A World of Art Where You Are
Built on the award-winning webOS platform, LG Gallery+ offers more than 4,500 curated image and video content ranging from timeless classics to modern artwork, gaming landscapes and personal photo uploads. With adaptive smart features and personalization options, it lets users instantly reshape the atmosphere of a room – whether setting a mood for a celebration or enjoying a quiet Sunday morning.
LG’s collaboration with the National Gallery in London brings iconic works from internationally recognized artists into the home through LG Gallery+. The service continues to grow, offering a unique way for people to explore, curate and enjoy art in everyday life – such as starting the day bathed in the vivid colors of Van Gogh’s A Wheatfield.
True Wireless Clears the Way for TV’s Future
When paired with True Wireless technology, LG Gallery+ becomes even more powerful. By relocating connections to the discreet Zero Connect Box, the wireless technology removes visible cables and frees the TV from traditional placement restrictions. The result is pristine wall-mounted installation that is reminiscent of a home gallery, available in both the ultra-premium LG OLED evo M5 and the more accessible LG QNED9M from the QNED evo lineup.
A wireless TV alone may still appear as a giant black screen when inactive – but with LG Gallery+, it becomes a living canvas that enhances the space even when not in use.
What to Look for in a Digital Canvas
Art deserves technologies that preserve every detail. LG’s 2025 OLED evo models deliver perfect blacks, brilliant colors and exceptional brightness – ideal for displaying rich textures and subtle tonal transitions. AI-powered picture optimization analyzes more than 1.6 billion image settings, tailoring display modes for each viewer and environment.
For creators, features like Dynamic Tone Mapping Professional offer precise control over HDR10 content, enabling professional-level calibration across lighting conditions and supporting more immersive digital art experiences.
QNED evo Makes Colors Pop for More People
For those seeking a wider range of options, LG QNED evo TVs bring many OLED-inspired innovations to a broader audience. Featuring Mini LED technology powered by the Alpha AI processor, QNED evo offers enhanced contrast and accuracy in images to ensure deeper blacks, brighter highlights and well-balanced picture quality. With Dynamic QNED Color solution that offer outstanding depth, clarity and precision, QNED evo delivers striking realism in both bright and dark spaces. Available from 50 to 100 inches, the lineup balances versatility and performance – ideal for gaming, movies, sports and digital art alike.
Choose the Canvas That Fits Your Life
Whether it’s LG SIGNATURE OLED, OLED evo or QNED evo, each model offers a path to experiencing art and content in new ways. True Wireless opens spaces. LG Gallery+ fills them with meaning. Together, they invite users into a more creative, personal and beautifully connected world.
