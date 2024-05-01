We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
In Perfect Harmony: LG X GamFratesi Captures ‘True to Food’ Philosophy of Signature Kitchen Suite at Milan Design Week
Milan Design Week, the world’s largest and most well-known design and furniture fair, is a mecca for the aesthetically-inclined. At this year’s event, the biennially-held EuroCucina exhibition put the spotlight on the latest trends in kitchen appliances and furnishings, with many of the industry’s major players taking part. A regular at Milan Design Week, LG delivered a stunning showcase of premium built-in kitchen appliances at a booth designed by GamFratesi, the acclaimed architecture and design studio co-founded by Italian Enrico Fratesi and Denmark’s Stine Gam.
To highlight both the ultra-premium Signature Kitchen Suite and LG’s built-in appliance lineups, the diverse range of built-in products on display clearly reflected the company’s dedication to promoting an inspired culinary lifestyle centered around the joy of sharing and savoring quality food.
“One particularly memorable episode during our collaboration with LG was the differentiation strategy for Signature Kitchen Suite and LG built-in appliances,” said GamFratesi. “This differentiation strategy was well reflected in the booth design.”
The coming together of Signature Kitchen Suite’s True to Food philosophy – founded on the importance of preserving the original flavors of fresh ingredients – and GamFratesi’s design ethos revealed a new vision for kitchen design. LG’s emphasis on quality natural ingredients was echoed by the natural materials and design elements incorporated into the exhibition booth itself, which also reflected the impact of environment and culture on different cuisine traditions. GamFratesi’s subtle use of wood and stone accentuated the beauty of the natural world while simultaneously drawing attention to the connection we form with the planet when cooking and consuming real food.
“The key points to pay attention to are the design of each island and the materials used,” noted GamFratesi. “Each island represents an independent piece of furniture that reflects our design aesthetic.”
Within the booth’s Signature Kitchen Suite zones, GamFratesi complemented the built-in brand’s gorgeous kitchen appliances with natural materials and finishings. Each display kitchen represented a seamless harmony of appliances, cabinetry, counters and décor, highlighting the transformative power of design to create special sanctuaries that celebrate authentic cooking and nature’s beauty.
Evocative, entertaining, yet entirely elegant, the Signature Kitchen Suite wine cellar zone made a lasting impression on visitors to LG’s booth. Here, GamFratesi drew inspiration from the wine-maturation process to craft a calm, almost-meditative space with a ‘cave-like’ sense of depth and a rich, atmospheric mood.
Although the synergy between LG’s built-in appliances and GamFratesi’s kitchen designs is undeniable, the process of smoothly integrating the two for the Milan Design Week showcase was not without challenges. However, through the thoughtful and purposeful placement of appliances with distinct functionalities, and via the introduction of LG’s panel-ready concept, the two innovative companies achieved the ultimate union of form and function. The results, as one can see from the images, speak for themselves.
Through the unprecedented fusion of design, technology and space, the compelling collaboration between LG and GamFratesi presented a new kind of value and a refined kitchen lifestyle. As demonstrated at Milan Design Week, and at other major exhibitions around the world, LG is committed to partnering with like-minded innovators who share its passion for pushing boundaries and elevating everyday life.
