In Perfect Harmony: LG X GamFratesi Captures ‘True to Food’ Philosophy of Signature Kitchen Suite at Milan Design Week

Although the synergy between LG’s built-in appliances and GamFratesi’s kitchen designs is undeniable, the process of smoothly integrating the two for the Milan Design Week showcase was not without challenges. However, through the thoughtful and purposeful placement of appliances with distinct functionalities, and via the introduction of LG’s panel-ready concept, the two innovative companies achieved the ultimate union of form and function. The results, as one can see from the images, speak for themselves.

Through the unprecedented fusion of design, technology and space, the compelling collaboration between LG and GamFratesi presented a new kind of value and a refined kitchen lifestyle. As demonstrated at Milan Design Week, and at other major exhibitions around the world, LG is committed to partnering with like-minded innovators who share its passion for pushing boundaries and elevating everyday life.

