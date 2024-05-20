Infusing the Next Generation of LG Home Appliances With ‘Affectionate Intelligence’

LG’s AI Home Appliances: From Wi-Fi Modules to Hyper-Personalized ThinQ UP 2.0

In 2011, LG became the first manufacturer to apply Wi-Fi modules to its home appliances. Six years later, in 2017, the company expanded Wi-Fi connectivity to most of its appliance lineups, introducing the LG ThinQ™️ brand and ushering in the era of AI home appliances.

In January 2022, LG elevated customization and convenience with the launch of ThinQ UP, allowing the addition of new features to compatible LG appliances based on the analysis of customers’ usage patterns and habits. ThinQ UP home appliances operate intelligently, reducing the time and effort associated with household chores. They also offer flexible subscription options along with the ability to add new user-friendly services. With 336 downloadable ThinQ UP features now available3 – and more being added regularly – users can continually update their existing appliances for a tailored, always-evolving customer experience.

Last year, LG signaled the beginning of a new era for AI appliances with the South Korean debut of ThinQ UP 2.0. This latest smart life solution from the company offers hyper-personalization with advanced, new features plus a range of subscription services from LG and various partner companies.