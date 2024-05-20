We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Infusing the Next Generation of LG Home Appliances With ‘Affectionate Intelligence’
LG first incorporated Wi-Fi modules into its home appliances over a decade ago, and since then, the company has continued to enhance home living with its groundbreaking innovations. A leader in the fast-growing AI home appliance market, LG is now applying its proprietary on-device AI chip – the ‘DQ-C’ – to its latest lifestyle solutions, infusing them with the unique power of ‘Affectionate Intelligence.’
Introduced by CEO William Cho at CES 2024, Affectionate Intelligence underscores LG’s commitment to delivering differentiated customer experiences via cutting-edge AI technology that is more caring, empathetic and attentive.
Affectionate Intelligence is built on three pillars: Real-time Life Intelligence, drawing insights from real-life data gleaned from our global LG smart products and diverse IoT devices; Orchestrated Intelligence, seamlessly coordinating the operation of interconnected devices in alignment with customer preferences and intentions; and Responsible Intelligence, ensuring secure learning and adaptation, upholding privacy and integrity while delivering personalized experiences.
Enhancing Convenience with an Expanded ‘Affectionate Intelligence’ Lineup
LG’s expanded Affectionate Intelligence home appliance lineup now boasts 11 product categories: air conditioners, washing machines, dryers, Styler™️, air purifiers, robot vacuums, refrigerators, electric ranges, dishwashers, water purifiers and TVs.
Launched earlier this year in South Korea, the Affectionate Intelligence stand-type air conditioner offers unparalleled comfort with enhanced ‘AI Smart Care,’1 a feature that detects the user’s location in real time and automatically adjusts airflow directionality, intensity and temperature. Another innovative addition is the WashCombo™️ all-in-one washer and dryer, which selects the optimal drum motions from LG’s 6Motion™️ technology to gently yet thoroughly care for user’s laundry2 after analyzing each load’s weight, humidity level and fabric types.
Looking ahead, LG plans to evolve its Affectionate Intelligence into a generative AI-based service that extends beyond the smart home to diverse sectors and spaces, including mobility and online.
LG’s AI Home Appliances: From Wi-Fi Modules to Hyper-Personalized ThinQ UP 2.0
In 2011, LG became the first manufacturer to apply Wi-Fi modules to its home appliances. Six years later, in 2017, the company expanded Wi-Fi connectivity to most of its appliance lineups, introducing the LG ThinQ™️ brand and ushering in the era of AI home appliances.
In January 2022, LG elevated customization and convenience with the launch of ThinQ UP, allowing the addition of new features to compatible LG appliances based on the analysis of customers’ usage patterns and habits. ThinQ UP home appliances operate intelligently, reducing the time and effort associated with household chores. They also offer flexible subscription options along with the ability to add new user-friendly services. With 336 downloadable ThinQ UP features now available3 – and more being added regularly – users can continually update their existing appliances for a tailored, always-evolving customer experience.
Last year, LG signaled the beginning of a new era for AI appliances with the South Korean debut of ThinQ UP 2.0. This latest smart life solution from the company offers hyper-personalization with advanced, new features plus a range of subscription services from LG and various partner companies.
Dedicated On-Device AI Chip Lineup and Expanded Application
In July 2023, after more than three years of research and development, LG revealed the DQ-C chip – a sophisticated on-device AI chip – and a brand-new operating system for home appliances. Last year, the company also established an organization specifically tasked with developing the next-generation of AI chips for future Affectionate Intelligence home appliances. This forms part of LG’s strategy to diversify its growing portfolio of state-of-the-art AI chips, and to bring the many benefits and advantages of AI-powered performance and features to more customers.
With ‘Affectionate Intelligence’ and impressive core technologies, LG has solidified its position as a global leader in the home appliances industry, and cemented its reputation as a smart life solutions company.
# # #
1 Products capabilities are currently available in Korean region only.
2 Availability for products, features and home services may vary depending on model and region.
3 Availability for products, features and home services may vary depending on model and region.