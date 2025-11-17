We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Inside the LG Brazil Installer HVAC Academy: Learning and Sharing Experience
At LG, we are committed to nurturing expertise, collaboration and innovation in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) industry. As part of this commitment, we continue to create opportunities for professionals around the world to learn, share knowledge and grow together. Earlier this month, we welcomed 14 of Brazil’s leading HVAC installers to South Korea for the LG Brazil Installer HVAC Academy.
Designed to strengthen participants’ technical capabilities and reinforce our partnership network, the program combined hands-on learning with site visits and in-depth technical sessions. Participants also had the chance to present their own case studies and explore how LG’s advanced, eco-conscious HVAC solutions are shaping a smarter, more sustainable future.
The Academy began with a visit to a local reference site showcasing LG’s latest residential air conditioning systems. The visit offered participants a close-up look at how our technologies are applied in real-world settings to deliver comfort, energy efficiency and reliability.
The following day, experts from Hi-M Solutek – an LG subsidiary specializing in total HVAC services including maintenance, engineering and building management – led an immersive seminar. The session explored advanced installation methods and shared best-practice cases from across South Korea’s HVAC industry.
Brazilian participants also took the stage to present their own successful installation projects, sharing valuable insights and field expertise that sparked meaningful exchanges with peers and LG engineers alike.
The program concluded with a visit to LG Smart Park in Changwon, our world-class manufacturing site for residential and commercial air conditioners. Attendees toured the state-of-the-art HVAC showroom and participated in a dynamic Q&A session with LG’s product development team – discussing future innovations, trends and the evolving role of smart, sustainable technologies in HVAC.
The LG Brazil Installer HVAC Academy is part of our broader effort to foster collaboration and continuous learning across the global HVAC community. Alongside this initiative, we’ve hosted a series of HVAC Leaders’ Summit events for consultants from Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Most recently, in July 2025, we brought together 30 leading consultants from Central and South America in Panama for a regional summit focused on innovation and partnership.
Under our Global South growth strategy, we will continue to expand our programs aimed at strengthening long-term partnerships with HVAC consultants and installers – empowering them to deliver smarter, more efficient solutions to customers while enhancing the reputation and reach of LG HVAC.
# # #