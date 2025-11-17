Inside the LG Brazil Installer HVAC Academy: Learning and Sharing Experience

Designed to strengthen participants’ technical capabilities and reinforce our partnership network, the program combined hands-on learning with site visits and in-depth technical sessions. Participants also had the chance to present their own case studies and explore how LG’s advanced, eco-conscious HVAC solutions are shaping a smarter, more sustainable future.

The Academy began with a visit to a local reference site showcasing LG’s latest residential air conditioning systems. The visit offered participants a close-up look at how our technologies are applied in real-world settings to deliver comfort, energy efficiency and reliability.