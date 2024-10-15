We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Inspiring Australians to Live Their Best Lives at Home
LG is committed to ensuring Life’s Good for customers around the world by integrating advanced technology into everyday life and evolving into a Smart Life Solution Company. In line with this, LG Australia recently partnered with Channel Seven’s Dream Home renovation series as an official sponsor. The series featured six pairs transforming suburban homes into Dream Homes, showcasing LG products in real Australian settings.
To raise awareness of the partnership and show how LG’s “Life’s Good with Optimism” commitment can make life at home just a little bit sweeter, LG Australia conducted a comprehensive campaign centered around optimism. This campaign leveraged various touchpoints to position LG as a brand that fosters connections and joyful living at home.
The campaign commenced with an exciting week-long giveaway in collaboration with Australia’s top breakfast TV program, Sunrise on Channel Seven. Airing daily, this game-show-style competition awarded real Australians a series of LG products to help bring their Dream Home visions to life, creating a sense of optimism and joy within the community.
LG Australia also launched an owned consumer promotion featuring renowned interior designer Kate Lawrence. For MyLG members, Lawrence offered two lucky Australians a professional room makeover, complemented by LG products and a voucher to purchase items for their Dream Home through a partnership with homewares retailer, Freedom.
An exclusive event was hosted at the newly renovated home of Dream Home contestants Lara and Peter to showcase how innovative technology can create delightful home experiences. This event was part of the lead-up to the Dream Home grand finale. It highlighted LG products in real Australian homes, promoted the LG Australia and Dream Home partnership, and communicated LG’s “Life’s Good” brand promise to a wide Australian audience.
A highlight of the event was a panel discussion featuring Dream Home Judge Rosie Morley, contestants Lara and Peter, LG Australia Marketing Director Gemma Lemieux and special guests Rhys and Liam, who also participated in the Dream Home series and renovated Lara and Peter’s home. The panel delved into the evolving role of the home and the significant influence of technology in maximizing joy and happiness in our personal spaces.
Guests were treated to a surprise reveal, courtesy of Australian entertaining expert Alex Cadger, who shared his tips and tricks to putting on the perfect party from his years of experience with his home catering company, The Blonde Butler. After a surprise reveal – the best part about a renovation show – of an exceptional grazing table, guests were invited to tour the home, get hands-on with LG products and enjoy an afternoon of food, drink and conversation.
To capitalize on the event’s momentum, participants spoke with Dream Home contestants about their experiences and shared insights into the role that smart technology plays in creating your dream space, no matter your expectations, and making life more enjoyable and fulfilling.
Following the Dream Home grand finale, the event at Lara and Peter’s home generated online buzz, showcasing LG as a brand that fosters connections and empowers Australians to live their best lives. Overall, the campaign increased consumer preference for LG as a brand that facilitates lasting connections, further reinforcing its position as a Smart Life Solution company.
Contributed by LG Australia
