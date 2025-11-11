We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Brings the Spirit of Life’s Good to Communities Across Indonesia
With optimism and innovation at our core, we continue to share our Life’s Good philosophy by inspiring joy and connection in local communities. Throughout 2025, LG Indonesia has carried this spirit across the country through meaningful initiatives marking its 35th anniversary – celebrating togetherness, creativity and the everyday moments that make life good.
By combining technology with shared experiences, LG Indonesia is bringing innovation closer to everyday life and creating opportunities for people to experience how technology can uplift and inspire.
Taking Innovation on the Road
Earlier this year, LG Indonesia took our latest AI-powered products and LG ThinQ™ technology on the road with the Life’s Good Truck Roadshow campaign.
Over several months, the Life’s Good Truck visited 21 cities across Java, inviting visitors to explore and experience our innovations firsthand. Through interactive activities and hands-on product trials, local communities had the chance to engage with LG’s cutting-edge technologies outside of a traditional showroom – turning every stop into a celebration of innovation and connection.
A New Space for Creativity and Connection
Following the roadshow, LG Indonesia opened LG ZonaSeru at CGV Cinemas in Central Park Mall, Jakarta – a space designed to inspire, educate and entertain. More than a display area, LG ZonaSeru reimagines the customer experience as a creative hub where technology and culture meet. With interactive installations, workshops and community events, the space brings people together and embodies the Life’s Good spirit through shared discovery and fun.
Celebrating 35 Years with the Life’s Good Festival 2025: K-Wave Edition
To mark 35 years in Indonesia, LG Indonesia proudly introduced the Life’s Good Festival 2025: K-Wave Edition, hosted at LG ZonaSeru.
Running through the end of the year, the festival invites visitors of all ages to explore the richness of Korean culture through engaging classes in Hangul, K-Food, K-Beauty and K-Pop Dance. Each session is led by professional instructors and popular influencers who make every class accessible, creative and full of energy.
In the K-Food Class, participants can cook healthy Korean dishes using the LG NeoChef™ Microwave Grill Oven, while the Hangul Class introduces the Korean alphabet and simple vocabulary. The K-Beauty Class offers hands-on insights into skincare and style trends, and the K-Pop Dance Class gets everyone moving with choreography inspired by their favorite idols.
Throughout the festival, visitors can also experience our latest award-winning innovations – including the LG AI OLED evo C5 TV, LG WashTower™, LG InstaView™ Refrigerator, LG DUALCOOL™ Air Conditioner and LG PuriCare™ Dehumidifier – each designed to make everyday living smarter, healthier and more enjoyable.
Life’s Good – Every Day, Everywhere
These initiatives show that Life’s Good is more than just a slogan. It’s about creating real experiences that connect people across cultures, celebrate optimism and make technology meaningful in everyday life.
As we celebrate 35 years in Indonesia, we remain committed to bringing innovation directly to communities – enriching daily living with smart, intuitive design and a spirit of togetherness that makes Life’s Good for everyone.
Contributed by LG Indonesia
# # #