LG Brings the Spirit of Life’s Good to Communities Across Indonesia

With optimism and innovation at our core, we continue to share our Life’s Good philosophy by inspiring joy and connection in local communities. Throughout 2025, LG Indonesia has carried this spirit across the country through meaningful initiatives marking its 35th anniversary – celebrating togetherness, creativity and the everyday moments that make life good.

By combining technology with shared experiences, LG Indonesia is bringing innovation closer to everyday life and creating opportunities for people to experience how technology can uplift and inspire.