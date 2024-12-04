We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Business Monitors: Sophisticated Solutions for More Sustainable Workspaces
LG Full HD Monitor (model 27BA560)1
Recent trends show that a lot of people prefer companies that take social and environmental responsibility seriously,2 and this holds true whether they’re working for them, or simply buying their products. This trend underscores the importance of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles, driving businesses worldwide to adopt more eco-friendly technologies, build low-impact facilities and design greener office spaces that are better for their employees and the planet.
Creating a more environmentally friendly office can involve a variety of measures, from using sustainable materials and installing solar panels to integrating low-carbon features. One of the simplest and fastest ways, however, is upgrading to energy-efficient IT equipment. Among the essential tools in a modern office, computer monitors stand out due to their constant use and significant influence on workplace productivity. Opting for energy-efficient monitors can significantly reduce an office’s overall energy footprint.
For businesses seeking a greener office setup, LG’s latest lineup of business monitors is an excellent choice. Featuring 20 newly launched B2B models, LG showcases its commitment to responsible product design and concern for the wellbeing of users and the environment. This isn’t just empty “marketing talk” – it’s backed by certifications from globally recognized energy and environmental standards. For example, the 27BA560 and 24BA560 models have earned the sought-after EPEAT Gold rating, while many others in the lineup boast EPEAT Silver or Bronze ratings.3 The majority of LG’s new business monitors are TCO Certified, indicating they are both energy efficient and ergonomically designed. Additionally, every model in the lineup is ENERGY STAR-certified. Beyond certifications, LG plans to calculate, manage and report on the greenhouse gas emissions associated with the lifecycle of its new monitor products.
Along with sustainability, LG’s business monitors take user comfort and productivity into consideration. The company’s versatile and efficient workplace solutions come with adjustable stands that promote good ergonomics, and eye-friendly features like Reader Mode. Designed to meet the diverse needs of professional environments, the expansive lineup offers a variety of aspect ratios (16:9 and 21:9) and screen resolutions (from Full HD to QHD) to choose from. With various ports, including USB-C, and built-in speakers and webcams,4 LG’s business monitors enable seamless video conferencing and enhanced multitasking, allowing users to charge their devices and efficiently manage their work at the same time.
With the introduction of its business monitor lineup, LG is not only supporting global businesses in their ESG efforts, but also reinforcing its own commitment to ESG-driven management and sustainable product design. The company will continue to deliver premium workspace innovations that simultaneously boost productivity, support the health of users and put less strain on the environment.
To learn more about LG’s business monitor lineup, visit the LG IT digital showroom.
# # #
1 The image is staged to enhance the reader’s understanding.
2 Source: Deloitte’s 2024 Gen Z and Millennial Survey
3 EPEAT (managed by the Global Electronics Council) assesses IT products for lifecycle sustainability. Models 27BA850, 24BA850, 27BA750, 24BA750, 27BA650 and 24BA650 have all earned a Silver rating from EPEAT, while models 27BA550, 24BA550, 27BA450, 24BA450, 27BA400 and 24BA400 earned a Bronze rating.
4 Features may vary by model.