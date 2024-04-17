LG CEO Advocates Leadership as Key to Success in Latest ‘CEO F.U.N. Talk’

CEO Cho’s A.C.E. principles include: ‘Aim for Clarity’ by setting measurable goals, breaking them down into stages and presenting clear results; ‘Conduct with Agility’ to quickly identify key issues and foster a productive work environment while also prioritizing tasks effectively; and ‘Excellence in Process’ – encouraging employees to actively define their roles and responsibilities, enhance collaboration with stakeholders, meticulously analyze all processes and allocate resources appropriately.

Mr. Cho also stressed the significance of the right leadership mindset. He asserted, “Strong willpower and persistence, rather than talent or intelligence, are crucial for achieving your dreams.” He added that every employee should not only lead their own change but also guide others in the broader transformation of LG into a high-performance organization.

Mr. Cho further highlighted organizational culture as a cornerstone for the company’s future growth and evolution. A positive and empowering corporate culture requires an environment where employees can enjoy their work and have the flexibility to change the way that they work to grow and reach their full potential. In line with this, ‘REINVENT LG’ encourages all LG employees to collaborate and innovate. Initially launched to foster a healthy organizational culture, REINVENT LG has extended to the company’s entire value chain and has become a catalyst for ‘high-performance’ management innovation.