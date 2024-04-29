LG gram Introduces Uncharted Levels of Versatility to Taiwan

It was the perfect opportunity to reveal something LG Taiwan has been working on for some time – a collaboration with ‘boven Magazine Library,’ the only magazine library in Taiwan, to launch the “LG gram x boven Pop-up Store” which will run from April to June this year. As part of this joining of forces, limited edition collaborative gifts will be given out at boven Magazine Library branches in Taipei and Tainan, where visitors can also witness the latest LG gram offerings.

Contributed by LG Taiwan

# # #

* Research from Statista (link) and The Business Research Company (link).