LG gram Introduces Uncharted Levels of Versatility to Taiwan
Across the world, the workplace has been undergoing a major transformation with more and more professionals choosing to work remotely each passing year. In 2020, before the onset of the global pandemic, 13 percent of the entire workforce worked from home. In 2023, that number had risen to a remarkable 27 percent, leading to the laptop market’s steady growth and an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0 percent in 2024. Laptop consumption is expected to continue on this strong trajectory in the coming years.*
To reinforce its foothold in this vital market, LG Taiwan recently held the LG gram 2024 Series Launch Event at Zhuori Coffee Shop in Taipei. The event, which was presented in the form of a light teatime talk session, invited journalists and editors, especially those who contribute to media platforms frequented by digital creators, business professionals and freelancers – the people who stand to benefit the most from the gram’s unparalleled versatility to the unique showcase.
The event showcased two key areas: the LG gram highlight zone and the demonstration zone, where the spotlight shone on the key features of the 2024 lineup. Among them were the powerful gram Link, seamlessly integrated AI capabilities, energy-efficient performance and meticulously crafted lightweight designs, all tailored to elevate communication across diverse scenarios. Boasting a harmonious blend of power and portability, the LG gram series’ ultra-lightweight laptops combine high-end specifications with exceptionally slim yet durable designs and all-day battery life.
Guests were able to experience each laptop from the latest gram series, including LG gram, LG gram Pro, LG gram Pro 2-in-1 and LG gram Super Slim. The event was designed to allow them to immerse themselves fully in the exceptional usability of the product while receiving detailed explanations in person. What impressed them the most were the laptops’ outstanding portability, sleek styling and premium performance.
The devices on display left a lasting impression through their slim and lightweight designs, two aspects that have become synonymous with the LG gram brand. The hands-on experience with the touch display and Stylus pen of the LG gram Pro 2-in-1 convertible laptop, as well as features like LG gram Link and LG Glance by Mira-metrix, were particularly well received by event-goers.
It was the perfect opportunity to reveal something LG Taiwan has been working on for some time – a collaboration with ‘boven Magazine Library,’ the only magazine library in Taiwan, to launch the “LG gram x boven Pop-up Store” which will run from April to June this year. As part of this joining of forces, limited edition collaborative gifts will be given out at boven Magazine Library branches in Taipei and Tainan, where visitors can also witness the latest LG gram offerings.
Contributed by LG Taiwan
* Research from Statista (link) and The Business Research Company (link).