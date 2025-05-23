Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Home Appliance Delivers Total Solutions, Connecting B2B2C

Beyond News 23/05/2025

For the past 78 years, LG home appliance solutions have been an integral part of daily life – bringing comfort, convenience and innovation into every corner of the home, from kitchens and laundry rooms to living spaces and bedrooms.

A front view of the LG home appliance solutions exhibition

But LG appliances are more than just hardware simply occupying physical spaces. Today, they can actively monitor the home environment and user habits to provide intelligent, proactive solutions. This evolution marks a shift: appliances are no longer just functional tools, but smart systems that adapt to your lifestyle, helping you live more efficiently and comfortably.

 

Still, when it comes to outfitting a home – whether it’s a first-time buyer, a growing family or a real estate developer – many people aren’t sure which products or combinations best suit their needs. That’s where LG steps in, partnering with builders and developers to provide customized packages that meet each customer’s unique lifestyle and housing stage.

 

Thanks to LG’s deep understanding of consumer behavior and living trends, its solutions go beyond individual households (B2C) to serve businesses (B2B) as well. LG offers optimized solutions that blend functionality and aesthetics – tailored for households as well as businesses.

 

LG’s Home Solutions by Life Stage and Style*
From energy-saving heat pump appliances to premium built-in kitchen and laundry sets, LG offers a variety of packages designed for different lifestyles and life stages:

 

  • For the First Home: A welcoming and affordable package designed for bold beginnings.
An angled view of 'For the First Home' home appliance solutions exhibit
  • For the Next Stage: Efficient set-ups to meet the growing needs of households.
An angled view of 'For the Next Stage' home appliance solutions exhibit
  • Urban Sophistication: Compact style and functionality to maximize your space.
A front view of 'Urban Sophistication' section of home appliance solutions exhibit
  • Suburban Elegance: Making the pursuit for elevated living effortless.
A front view of 'Suburban Elegance' section of home appliance solutions exhibit
  • Environmentally Mindful: Eco-consciousness in every home with efficient, sustainable appliances.
A front view of 'Environmentally Mindful' section of home appliance solutions exhibit

Smarter Living Through LG ThinQ
LG also empowers homeowners with a connected lifestyle through its smart home platform, LG ThinQ. This system integrates appliances and IoT devices into a seamless, intuitive experience – making home management easier, safer and more energy-efficient.

 

With LG ThinQ Care, users can even enjoy proactive maintenance alerts and performance monitoring, helping extend product life and avoid unexpected service disruptions.

A front view of 'Smarter Living Through LG ThinQ' section of home appliance solutions exhibit

Home is Where LG Home Solutions Are
LG remains committed to delivering innovation that meets the needs of both its B2C and B2B customers – creating smarter homes and more intelligent buildings, one solution at a time.

 

# # #

 

* Products and solutions shown may vary by region.

#2025
