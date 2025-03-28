We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Impresses at ISH 2025 With Advanced Heating Solutions for the European Market
LG has once again left a lasting impression on visitors to ISH, one of the world’s biggest annual tradeshows for HVAC, water and sanitation solutions. Held in Frankfurt, Germany, the event highlighted LG’s extensive range of integrated heating solutions customized for diverse environments and spaces, including high-efficiency residential heat pumps and large-capacity commercial systems. Tailormade for the European market and compliant with the European Union’s F-gas Regulation, LG’s products exclusively employ refrigerants with a low Global Warming Potential (GWP).
A major attraction at LG’s booth, the Hero zone introduced ISH visitors to the exceptional Therma V™ R290 Monobloc air-to-water heat pump (AWHP) for residential applications. Displayed beneath a captivating hanging façade at the center of the zone, the new Therma V boasts a sleek, minimalist design, quiet operation and outstanding cold-climate performance, thanks to LG’s advanced scroll compressor. Designed with user comfort and the health of the planet in mind, the Therma V employs R290 refrigerant, which has a GWP of 3, to reduce carbon emissions.
LG also showcased the Monobloc G and Cascade Control Unit, two sophisticated solutions suitable for multi-unit apartment buildings and large homes. The Cascade Control Unit offers flexible scalability, allowing users to add up to eight outdoor units to their HVAC system. This adaptability not only meets varying heating demands but also optimizes energy efficiency, thereby contributing to the reduction of HVAC running costs.
Another notable exhibit was the new LG heat pump water heater (HPWH) with R290 refrigerant. Displayed in a booth area designed to resemble a stylish European kitchen, the versatile HPWH R290 utilizes both air and electricity as energy sources, achieving greater efficiency than traditional electric or a gas-powered water heaters. Its simple design ensures compatibility with various installation environments and customer needs, offering seamless integration with various types of indoor units, such as control, hydro and combi.
In response to recent EU restrictions on refrigerant usage, LG has launched a complete lineup of reliable commercial HVAC solutions utilizing R32 refrigerant (GWP of 675). Visitors learned about the innovative, large-capacity Inverter Scroll Chiller, which leverages twin inverter scroll compressors to maximize cooling power and operational efficiency. The Inverter Scroll Chiller can be integrated with LG’s Building Energy Control (BECON) CPM system, which utilizes advanced AI technologies to simplify control and monitoring of LG’s commercial HVAC solutions.
The Multi V™ i R32 variable refrigerant flow (VRF) solution was another attraction at LG’s booth. Incorporating the company’s AI engine, the Multi V i intelligently manages temperatures across multiple indoor spaces. This VRF solution includes a full package of integrated solutions, including a number of safety features and systems designed to enhance stability and reliability, and provides time-saving troubleshooting assistance with Smart Diagnosis.
LG, a pathfinder for innovative heating, has been at the forefront of HVAC innovation for several decades and continues to show the way forward. With its comprehensive exhibit of efficient and sustainable HVAC solutions at ISH 2025, the company reaffirmed its commitment to decarbonization and to paving the way to a better future for all.
