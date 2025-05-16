We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG OLED Celebrates Artistic Vision and Creative Expression With Digital Art Experiences in New York
Bringing together art and technology, LG is curating a series of creative events across New York in May, engaging with the city’s vibrant art community through exciting collaborations. To demonstrate the company’s commitment to supporting artists, LG OLED is expanding possibilities and inspiring artistic expression as the ultimate digital canvas.
At Frieze New York 2025, LG partnered with Steven Harrington, an iconic psychedelic pop artist and the logo designer for the LA 2028 Summer Olympics. His vibrant universe comes alive on LG OLED screens, inviting visitors into a world filled with bold colors, playful characters, surreal landscapes and whimsical details.
Harrington is one of the first artists to work with the LG SIGNATURE OLED T. He chose LG OLED as his digital canvas for its ability to fully realize his artistic vision, highlighting how LG OLED opened his mind to new creative possibilities with its exceptional color reproduction and design innovation.
“This collaboration has completely expanded the way I think about making art,” said Harrington. “Being the first artist in the U.S. to work with LG’s transparent OLED TV gave me a chance to experiment in a whole new medium – where light, motion and color bring my characters to life in ways I’ve never seen before. It opened up a new dimension of vibrancy and storytelling that I’m excited to keep exploring.”
Mello, one of his signature characters who embodies the joy of everyday moments, welcomed visitors and waved from the screen of the OLED T, set against an opaque floral backdrop. The transparent screen allowed the audience to step behind and take photos with Mello, creating an interactive digital art experience.
With LG OLED’s vivid colors and precise detail, viewers were treated to the charm of Mello and other characters as they came to life on the screen in fluid motion. A playful wall illustration spotlighted the Zero Connect Box, which enables a clutter-free setup for the wireless OLED evo M5 model.
Meanwhile, the LG OLED evo G5 model’s massive 97-inch screen accentuated the bright yellow flowers and lush greens in Harrington’s Stop to Smell the Flowers No. 4, showcasing the brilliant color and impressive contrast of self-lit OLED technology. These vibrant blooms stood out against the countless white flowers scattered across the black wall, drawing attention to the central image of Mello in a purple bowtie.
At the exhibition, the StanbyME 2, LG’s latest lifestyle screen, served as both a digital canvas and a lifestyle object, showcasing Harrington’s vibrant artwork in a variety of settings. Placed on a shelf and hung like a picture frame in both portrait and landscape mode, the lifestyle screen demonstrated its potential for flexible placement and artistic appeal.
Extending the artistic experience, LG and Kartell renewed their collaboration following CES 2025 to showcase the LG SIGNATURE OLED T and StanbyME 2 at Kartell’s New York flagship store, located in the vibrant NoMad district. During Frieze New York 2025 and throughout May, visitors to the Kartell store can experience Harrington’s artwork displayed on LG’s cutting-edge screens, adding a touch of color and creativity to the store’s modern design.
To demonstrate how its screens can be effortlessly integrated into home décor, the transparent OLED T model was placed in the center of Kartell’s modern furniture, designed for various living solutions, enhancing the openness of the showroom. Its see-through screen can also be placed in front of a window, allowing natural light to flow into the space without obstructing the view.
LG and Kartell share a passion for innovation and aesthetics, having introduced respectively the world’s first transparent OLED TV and the first fully transparent chair, the iconic Louis Ghost designed by Philippe Starck in 2002. LG continues to explore opportunities for meaningful collaborations that push the boundaries of creativity, design and technology.
Throughout the Kartell store, StanbyME 2 lifestyle screens are featured in multiple arrangements, mounted on stands or placed on sleek, modern tables. LG’s lifestyle screen Posé also added a sophisticated touch to the space, blending effortlessly with the cutting-edge furniture and enhancing the overall atmosphere with its stylish look.
As part of LG’s ongoing commitment to art and technology, the LG Guggenheim Award was presented during the 2025 Young Collectors Council (YCC) Party at the Guggenheim New York. This year’s recipient, Ayoung Kim, captivated the international jury with her creation of virtual environments, where she explored contemporary themes using VR, AI and live simulation.
What’s more, LG OLED supported the YCC 2025 Artist Collaboration with LaJuné McMillian, a new media artist and creative technologist. Known for pushing boundaries with motion capture and gaming engines, McMillian curated a multisensory experience inspired by the idea of a “lavender dream,” brought to life on LG OLED’s cutting-edge screens with added depth, vivid detail and heightened immersion.
LG OLED’s bold artistic presence in New York continues the LG OLED ART journey, reaffirming its vision for the fusion of art and technology. Visit lgoledart.com for upcoming projects and stories.
