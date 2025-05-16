LG OLED Celebrates Artistic Vision and Creative Expression With Digital Art Experiences in New York

“This collaboration has completely expanded the way I think about making art,” said Harrington. “Being the first artist in the U.S. to work with LG’s transparent OLED TV gave me a chance to experiment in a whole new medium – where light, motion and color bring my characters to life in ways I’ve never seen before. It opened up a new dimension of vibrancy and storytelling that I’m excited to keep exploring.”

Mello, one of his signature characters who embodies the joy of everyday moments, welcomed visitors and waved from the screen of the OLED T, set against an opaque floral backdrop. The transparent screen allowed the audience to step behind and take photos with Mello, creating an interactive digital art experience.