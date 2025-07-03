LG OLED Meets Hollywood: Inside the LG OLED TV Roadshow in Los Angeles

Held at Picture Shop, a high-profile post-production company on Sunset Boulevard, the event attracted filmmakers, colorists and cinematographers eager to explore how LG’s OLED technology, including the latest LG OLED evo AI G5(Link Embedded) model, translates creative intent to home viewing environments.

“As a cinematographer, I deeply appreciate the boosted brightness and richer, more nuanced blacks of the LG OLED evo AI G5. It’s incredibly satisfying,” cinematographer Rachel Morrison says of the LG OLED evo AI G5, which offers more than three times the peak brightness of standard OLED TVs while maintaining perfect blacks. (LG is the first manufacturer to receive Perfect Black verification from UL Solutions, a global authority in product testing and certification.) LG also earned the highest “perfect” grade from TÜV Rheinland for indoor lighting image quality certification — an evaluation that confirmed the display’s ability to maintain top-tier picture quality not only in dark settings, but also in bright indoor spaces (Certified models: 65-inch M5/G5/C5/B5).

Building on this commitment to consistent image quality across lighting environments, a major result of LG’s collaboration with Hollywood professionals is Ambient Light Compensation, designed to enhance filmmaker-mode accuracy. Since films are typically mastered in dark environments, but viewed in various lighting, this feature automatically adjusts brightness and color to preserve the filmmaker’s vision. The algorithm behind Ambient Light Compensation was designed in collaboration with two Hollywood veterans: colorist John Daro, known for his work on “Kimi” and “Contagion,” and Michael Smith, a technical consultant.