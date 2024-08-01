We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG OLED TV: Delivering the Ultimate Theater Experience at Home
LG OLED TV had a rendezvous with Hollywood experts. The meeting took place at Picture Shop, a post-production company located on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. Since its establishment in 2016, Picture Shop has been responsible for the post-production of not only films but also original series for major streaming platforms. Through collaborations with colorists and sound engineers operating primarily in North America and the U.K., Picture Shop has cemented its position as a global leader in the industry.
The reason for LG OLED TV’s visit to Picture Shop in the fourth week of May was clear. Professionals in the field no longer limit themselves to theatrical settings. With audiences increasingly seeking comfortable viewing experiences at home, it is essential to ensure that images are refined for television as well. For these experts, LG OLED TV is the ultimate partner. Thanks to its vivid picture quality, supported by “Perfect Black,” many color grading studios already use LG OLED TV as their standard review monitor during post-production. With keen anticipation, colorists Walter Volpatto and John Daro; cinematographer and ASC associate member Tim Kang; Edu Grau, ASC, AEC; cinematographer Christopher Blauvelt; and Amy Vincent, ASC visited Picture Shop to review the new 2024 LG OLED TV.
The feature that undoubtedly captured the experts’ attention was “Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro.” This feature allows viewers adjust settings for screen brightness and detail to their preference using the remote control. LG’s proprietary “Affectionate Intelligence” (Affectionate AI) technology identifies the peak luminance of HDR content being played and preserves the brightness within the display’s maximum luminance limit according to the viewer’s preference. This allows viewers to customize the preservation details of the high grayscale (around of highlight), creating the desired picture quality. This way, LG OLED TV not only offers a better viewing environment but also provides the convenience of displaying the desired picture according to the user’s needs.
Cinematographer Edu Grau was impressed, noting, “Its precision and adjustability will be a significant benefit for viewers.”
Another aspect of the LG OLED TV panel that captivated the attendees was its reduction of light reflection and perfect black. Being a self-emissive display without the need for additional light sources, LG OLED TV maintains contrast under any lighting condition. With each self-lit pixel, the Pixel Dimming technology enables perfect black levels and detailed color expression. Colorist John Daro expressed satisfaction, saying, “I could experience very dark and extreme black,” with cinematographer Tim Kang agreeing, “LG is the best at rendering blacks.”
Delighted by the LG OLED TV panels’ ability to display brighter bright areas and darker dark areas, the attendees unanimously remarked, “It’s great to have a TV that allows us to enjoy the visuals as filmmakers intended, right in our homes.”
Now, let’s hear from the experts themselves, with interviews with cinematographer Christopher Blauvelt and colorist Walter Volpatto.
LG OLED TV: Satisfactorily Expressing Content as Intended by the Creator
Interview with Christopher Blauvelt, cinematographer of May December and First Cow
How did you feel about attending the roadshow?
I gained valuable insights. I was impressed by the many achievements of LG OLED TV, particularly how they addressed the issue of light reflection on the TV screen, which allows viewers to see dark parts of the image clearly. The Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro feature was also outstanding. Overall, LG OLED TV’s ‘perfect black’ enhances screen detail and tone while preserving highlights perfectly, which I appreciated.
What did you like about the Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro feature?
It’s great because it allows discerning viewers, including filmmakers, to watch content on TV without losing the image’s highlights and maintaining detail even in very bright scenes. I can’t wait to show this to my colleagues and directors I work with.
Do you have any recommendations for LG OLED TV settings for viewers watching movies at home?
I recommend turning on Filmmaker Mode when watching movies. It kills me to think of someone watching a film in HD mode with High Frame Rate, as it doesn’t properly convey the filmmakers’ intentions. Directors like Martin Scorsese still put a lot of thought into how their work is presented to the world, and so do I. That’s why I’m grateful for Filmmaker Mode. I hope all viewers will click that button to watch movies as the creators intended.
Which films would you recommend watching on LG OLED TVs?
Experiencing the rich colors and contrast of LG OLED makes me want to watch Wong Kar-wai’s In the Mood for Love. I also recommend Kes by Ken Loach, one of my favorite films, and Ida by Pawel Pawlikowski, which beautifully showcase the sharp contrast unique to black-and-white films, for watching on LG OLED TV. Birth by Jonathan Glazer, shot by cinematographer Harris Savides, ASC, is another film I’ve watched many times in theaters and on TV. It will truly shine on an LG OLED TV screen.
LG OLED TV: Home Entertainment with Theater-Quality Viewing
Walter Volpatto, colorist for Megalopolis and Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi
What are the strengths of LG OLED TV that you experienced at the roadshow?
One of the issues you might encounter when watching TV in a typical home environment is screen reflections caused by light sources. However, the LG OLED TV panel saw today almost eliminates these reflections, achieving the desired black even in environments with minimal light. This enhances the screen’s detail and contrast without losing color tones. It’s an excellent panel even when direct light is shining on it. If you want a cinematic experience at home but can’t have a full theater setup, LG OLED TV offers the closest experience. I have a 65-inch LG OLED TV, but seeing this makes me want to upgrade to a 90-inch for a more immersive experience.
How did the screen look with Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro applied?
As a professional, I was impressed with LG OLED TV’s Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro feature. We always think about how to make the screen look more elegant and impressive when the TV’s luminance signal is strong. With the Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro feature, viewers can adjust the screen’s brightness, allowing professionals to place the light exactly where they want it.
Is there another feature of LG OLED TV that you recommend for users?
Above all, I would recommend using Filmmaker Mode. It ensures the screen is well-calibrated, delivering images as the creators intended. Also, when watching movies on TV, instead of complete darkness, I suggest having a faint light to reduce eye strain. Enjoy LG OLED TV with an 80% dark gray background and a 5.1 surround system.
Which films would you recommend watching on LG OLED TVs?
I recommend the feature-length documentary Fathom, which I worked on as a colorist. This film follows whale researchers and is like a window overlooking the sea. It would be truly impressive to watch it on an LG OLED TV.
This story was edited from an editorial feature article published in CINE21 by Nam Sun-Woo with photography by Ha Jin-kyung.
