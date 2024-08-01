LG OLED TV: Delivering the Ultimate Theater Experience at Home

LG OLED TV: Satisfactorily Expressing Content as Intended by the Creator

Interview with Christopher Blauvelt, cinematographer of May December and First Cow

How did you feel about attending the roadshow?

I gained valuable insights. I was impressed by the many achievements of LG OLED TV, particularly how they addressed the issue of light reflection on the TV screen, which allows viewers to see dark parts of the image clearly. The Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro feature was also outstanding. Overall, LG OLED TV’s ‘perfect black’ enhances screen detail and tone while preserving highlights perfectly, which I appreciated.

What did you like about the Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro feature?

It’s great because it allows discerning viewers, including filmmakers, to watch content on TV without losing the image’s highlights and maintaining detail even in very bright scenes. I can’t wait to show this to my colleagues and directors I work with.

Do you have any recommendations for LG OLED TV settings for viewers watching movies at home?

I recommend turning on Filmmaker Mode when watching movies. It kills me to think of someone watching a film in HD mode with High Frame Rate, as it doesn’t properly convey the filmmakers’ intentions. Directors like Martin Scorsese still put a lot of thought into how their work is presented to the world, and so do I. That’s why I’m grateful for Filmmaker Mode. I hope all viewers will click that button to watch movies as the creators intended.

Which films would you recommend watching on LG OLED TVs?

Experiencing the rich colors and contrast of LG OLED makes me want to watch Wong Kar-wai’s In the Mood for Love. I also recommend Kes by Ken Loach, one of my favorite films, and Ida by Pawel Pawlikowski, which beautifully showcase the sharp contrast unique to black-and-white films, for watching on LG OLED TV. Birth by Jonathan Glazer, shot by cinematographer Harris Savides, ASC, is another film I’ve watched many times in theaters and on TV. It will truly shine on an LG OLED TV screen.