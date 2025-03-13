We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Saudi Arabia and Shaker Group Celebrate 30 Years of Partnership and HVAC Innovation
Representatives of LG Saudi Arabia (LG) and Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Co. (Shaker) recently gathered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for a celebration three decades in the making. The glitzy gala event marked 30 years of partnership between the two innovative companies, who continue to deliver innovative heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions tailored for Saudi Arabia and the greater Middle Eastern market.
The partnership between LG and Shaker began in 2008 with the establishment of a joint venture – an advanced HVAC manufacturing facility in Riyadh. Over the years, their alliance has strengthened, solidifying their position as the leading providers of high-performance HVAC solutions in the region.
The event featured speeches and multimedia presentations honoring past and present achievements, and looking ahead to the exciting future of LG-Shaker collaboration.
“Our commitment to driving growth, enhancing customer satisfaction and contributing to the Kingdom’s sustainability goals is stronger than ever,” said Pilwon Jung, LG Electronics’ representative for the Middle East and Africa region.
Mohammed Ibrahim Abunayyan, CEO of Shaker, highlighted the success and synergy of the long-standing relationship, emphasizing the shared values and belief in creating a better future.
“This enduring partnership reflects our joint dedication to delivering leading, cutting-edge, energy-efficient HVAC solutions that align with Saudi Arabia’s strategic vision,” he said.
The event also recognized key stakeholders, including top HVAC consultants and contractors, whose contributions have been integral to the partnership’s success.
Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, LG and Shaker continue to champion high-efficiency HVAC solutions that promote sustainability. One such innovation is the LG Multi V™ i, set to launch in the Kingdom later this year. This advanced system leverages AI-driven algorithms to intelligently adjust the indoor temperature for optimal comfort while helping to minimize energy consumption at the same time. In addition, the companies are showcasing the benefits of LG’s energy-efficient oil-free chillers and high-performance residential air conditioning solutions employing DUAL Inverter technology.
Building on their strong, long-standing partnership, LG and Shaker remain wholly dedicated to leading the Saudi Arabian HVAC market with innovative and energy-efficient solutions for a smarter, more comfortable life.
