LG Saudi Arabia and Shaker Group Celebrate 30 Years of Partnership and HVAC Innovation

Representatives of LG Saudi Arabia (LG) and Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Co. (Shaker) recently gathered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for a celebration three decades in the making. The glitzy gala event marked 30 years of partnership between the two innovative companies, who continue to deliver innovative heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions tailored for Saudi Arabia and the greater Middle Eastern market.

The partnership between LG and Shaker began in 2008 with the establishment of a joint venture – an advanced HVAC manufacturing facility in Riyadh. Over the years, their alliance has strengthened, solidifying their position as the leading providers of high-performance HVAC solutions in the region.